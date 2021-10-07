Check out the best looks of Brazilian women at Paris Fashion Week!

See the best choices of Brazilian women who attended the Paris fashion week

Paris Fashion Week 2021 is coming to an end this Wednesday, 6. The French city’s fashion week took several famous to fashion shows and luxury brand events.

Including several Brazilians like Bruna Marquezine (26), Taís Araújo (42) Simaria (39), Sabrina Sato (40), Isis Valverde (34) Sasha Meneghel (23), Alessandra Ambrose (40), Thassia Ships (30) and Silva Braz (41).

And we’ve separated some of the best looks used by our muses for you to check out the details:

Bruna Marquezine at the event of shoe designer Amina Muadddi

For the first day of events, the actress bet on a holographic set from the Miss Shore brand, by South Korean designer Sohee Park.

The long-sleeved cropped and mini skirt set left her ripped belly in evidence. She completed the look with a shimmer and pearl necklace, sheer high-heeled sandals and a white mini bag.

Sasha Meneghel at the Balmain Fashion Show

On the first day of Paris Fashion Week, the model attended the event accompanied by her husband, João Figueiredo and shared opinions from the web with a powerful look.

the daughter of Xuxa Megeghel (58) chose an all-embroidered silver mini dress, with shoulder pads and feathers, and a white ankle sandal.

Isis Valverde at the Balmain fashion show

The actress attracted all eyes when choosing a powerful and super low-cut look from Balmain. She appeared stunning wearing a very shiny dress, short, with shoulder pads and a neckline to the navel.

With her hair tied up in a bun, she ended the production with a high-heeled sandal full of shine with leg ties from the brand Amina Muaddi, valued at R$ 16 thousand.

Simaria at the Balmain parade

The countrywoman has already rocked her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week. In the fashion show of the French brand, she appeared wearing a flashy and low-cut look, which, adding up the pieces, came to close to R$70 thousand.

She bet on a lime green tweed blazer with gold buttoning, a black and white printed legging with the brand’s logo, and a high-heeled long boot with the same print as the pants, as well as accessories and a black bag too. with the stamp of the brand.

Alessandra Ambrósio at Isabel Marant’s fashion show

The topmodel appeared stunning to accompany the French stylist’s fashion show from the front row. Alessandra chose an all-embroidered, short, long-sleeved black dress.

With bright makeup and kitten eyes, she finished off the look with a metallic belt, black knee-high heel boots, floor-length fringed bag, and a black beret.

Isis Valverde at Isabel Marant’s fashion show

The actress attracted attention when she was present at the event with a beautiful and shiny look for R$37 thousand. She matched a full-length black sequin blouse embroidered with silver, blue, and pink, with high-waisted black leather shorts.

With a striking blue eye makeup, the global completed the production with a zebra print high-heeled boot, shiny earrings and loose, straight hair with fringe.

Sabrina Sato at the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier’s new perfume

On Thursday, 30, the presenter was present at the launch event of the Scandal Pour Homme with a look that highlighted her sculptural curves.

The muse bet on a short dress with printed black and white transparency. The piece, by Jean Paul Gaultier himself, was used by two Lipa (26) two days earlier.

She also came up with a R$8.5 thousand Prada shell choker, a pair of R$3.6 thousand shell earrings from the brand and a white Yves Saint Laurent high-heeled sandal with leg lacing and details in pearls.

Bruna Marquezine at Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s fashion show

To watch the French stylist’s fashion show, he bet on a transparent blue shirt, a shiny plaid skirt and a strappy sandal all over the leg.

With her hair loose and straight, she appeared stunning by completing the look with a striking red orange lipstick.

Thassia Naves at the Miu Miu fashion show

The digital influencer was present at Miu Miu’s show with a fashionista look. She chose a black dress with spaghetti straps and appliqués, as well as a slit in one leg.

The fashion blogger bet on an overlay and appeared with a black tulle blouse under her dress and black tights. Wearing sunglasses, she finished off the look with a very heavy black boot, almost to the knee, and a white mini bag.

Silvia Braz at the Miu Miu fashion show

The digital influencer also attended the brand’s fashion show and drew attention with an all black look, elegant and daring at the same time.

Silvia came out looking gorgeous in a cardigan with shiny brooches, a sheer skirt with glitter appliqués with a hotpants underneath and an overcoat with gold buttoning and embroidery on the back.

With her hair loose and wavy, the Brazilian bet on a high-heeled sandal with straps and a black bag with a gold chain.





Last accessed: 07 Oct 2021 – 00:32:34 (401553).