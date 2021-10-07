Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2416 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 35 million

posted on 10/06/2021 8:05 PM / updated on 10/06/2021 8:31 PM
Was the fourth one lucky for you? – (credit: Reproduction)
Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (6/10), five lotteries: Quina’s 5676 contests; 2341 of Lotofácil; 2416 from Mega-Sena; 2220 from Lotomania and 153 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.
Mega-Sena
The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 35 million, had the following dozen drawn: 06-07-11-26-37-57.
The amount of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.
quinine
Quina, with an expected prize of R$700 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 14-19-35-36-64.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.
lottomania
With an expected prize of R$ 800 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 08-09-19-22-27-29-30-36-51-56-56-65-76-79-82-84-88-92-93-95-96.
The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.
super seven
With an expected prize of BRL 2.7 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:
Column 1: 4
Column 2: 0
Column 3: two
Column 4: 1
Column 5: 8
Column 6: 7
Column 7: 3
The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.
lotof easy
Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-04-05-07-09-11-12-14-15-19-20-21-22-24-25.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.
Watch the full broadcast: