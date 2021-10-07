Children’s Day: Bikes are expensive and books are the best option – Economy

The economic issue will serve as a stimulus for reading on the next Children’s Day. According to a survey by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism), released on Tuesday (5), in comparison with 2020, the price of children’s works was the one with the smallest variation in relation to all options for present, with an increase of only 0.1% in one year.

The trade confederation believes that sales this year will be the best since 2015, although several products are not at attractive prices.

“It is very difficult for the trader to avoid transferring the values ​​of goods and services to the final consumer in view of the annualized inflation above 10%, according to the IPCA-15”, says CNC economist Fabio Bentes.

Children’s Day, celebrated on October 12th, must therefore be a gift from many books. But not bicycles, which have risen 15.9% since October last year. Sweets and snacks increased 12.3% and 10.2%, respectively.

Bikes dodge lack of parts and increase sales in the pandemic

Below inflation for the period, close to 10% in twelve months, good suggestions also appear: video games became 8.8% more expensive; shoes, 4.5%; and toys, 3.8%

The price variation is really favorable to the crop. Do not want to give gifts, but want to take the child to a cinema, theater or concert? Take advantage, this option has risen 1.2% since 2020.

This year’s CNC survey showed no reduction in the price of gifts. In 2020, compared to 2019, toys were 7.4% cheaper and sneakers, 5.7%.