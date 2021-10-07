Chile will release travelers from mandatory quarantine from November – 10/06/2021

The Chilean Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday (6) another change related to the entry of people into the country. Those traveling to Chile with the complete vaccination schedule may be released from the mandatory five-day quarantine, provided they present a negative PCR test carried out upon arrival in the country. The measure goes into effect as of November 1, both for Chileans and foreign residents, as well as for tourists. “This is great news for tourism, so we must continue to take care of ourselves so that we can advance even more,” said Undersecretary of Tourism José Luis Uriarte.

Chilean Undersecretary of Health Paula Daza clarified that the change was deliberate “considering the current data of low incidence of positive cases of Covid-19 in passengers and all the epidemiological background that we have today”. According to data released by the Ministry of Health, from November 23, 2020 to September 30 this year, only 0.7% of travelers who entered the country through Santiago Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport showed a positive result for Covid- 19.

The announcement of the change comes about a month after the country’s borders were officially opened. Since October 1st, anyone who is vaccinated and arrives in Chile must comply with a mandatory five-day quarantine. Currently Chileans and resident foreigners are allowed to enter presenting a negative PCR test (done within 72 hours before boarding) and a sworn statement (filled online at least 48 hours before boarding). For those who are not vaccinated, the quarantine period is seven days.

In the case of tourists, the necessary documentation is greater and the entry of non-vaccinated persons is not allowed. In addition to a negative PCR test and a sworn statement, a medical insurance coverage of at least US$ 30,000 and validation of the complete vaccination scheme are required. This validation is carried out by the Ministry of Health of Chile and is required through the website www.mevacuno.gob.cl.

The government informs that this should be the first step for any tourist wishing to enter the country and the deadline for receiving a response is up to 30 days. Vaccines that may be validated in Chile are those from Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSino and Generium (Sputnik-V).

What changes from November 1st is basically the five-day quarantine for Chileans, resident foreigners and vaccinated tourists. The isolation period is no longer mandatory for those who, after disembarking in Chilean territory, undergo a new PCR test and have a negative result. This measure does not prevent employees of the Ministry of Health to keep in contact for 10 days to monitor any symptoms.

Mobility Pass

Similar to initiatives already implemented in Israel, in countries of the European Union and some states of the United States, Chile implemented the so-called Mobility Pass. It is a document, issued online, to all who have completed their vaccination schedule. The document contains a dynamic QR code, meaning it can be enabled or disabled under certain circumstances, such as positive Covid-19 cases or close contacts.

The Chilean equivalent of the Health Passport has been in effect since May 26 and allows people to travel inter-regionally, enter cinemas, theaters, gyms, indoor restaurant areas and other spaces where the document is required to avoid crowding.

Tourists who arrive in the country with their vaccination scheme validated also receive the Mobility Pass. “When we receive them in Chile, we will take into account all health protocols and will also be required to have the Mobility Pass enabled. We are happy with this progress, but we want to continue to be responsible so that we can reach the high season, giving steps forward that allow us a greater reactivation of tourism,” concluded José Luis Uriarte, Chile’s Undersecretary for Tourism.