Chrome’s new tab will help you relive moments from the past; understand

One of Google’s recent ideas seems to be turning Chrome’s “new tab” into a control center for the company’s services. After receiving shortcuts for quick access to Drive, a widget should now display the extracted Google Photos memories.

The goal this time is to appeal to the more emotional side rather than the focus on productivity. This feature displays some photos of moments from the past, as a way to awaken that feeling of longing and show what life was like before Covid-19, for example.

Feature brings photos from the past to Chrome’s New Tab (Image: Playback/ChromeStory)

The images will be positioned at the bottom of the page, in a specific area called “See your memories here”. If you click the displayed button, the photos will be displayed. Of course, for this to work, you must be logged into the browser with the same account as the image service.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It’s still not a very intuitive format, as it requires a lot of user actions, so Chrome has yet to refine this skill a bit. Recently, the memories widget was also included for Android devices with the same premise, which is why the display will look very similar on both.

For now, everything is still being tested in Chrome Canary and needs to be manually activated to work. Once released, it will start displaying images every time you open a new tab in the app. Apparently, the feature should be included in all browser versions for computers: Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS.

You will need to click on the button and authorize access to the memories (Image: Playback/ChromeStory)

How to enable photos from Google Photos in browser?

Step 1: After downloading the latest version of Canary, Dev or Beta, click on the address bar and enter the code: chrome://flags/#ntp-photos-module

Step 2: In the feature that appears, you will click on the drop down menu and change from “Default” to “Enabled”;

Remember to switch from Default to Enable (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

After enabling the flag, you need to restart your browser and you’re done. On first use, an alert message will ask for permission to display your old Google Photos images.

The idea is cool because it makes you relive the experience of the past in a place accessed almost every day. If there is any unwanted memory, you can still go to the photo app and set it not to be displayed as a memory.

Remember that not everyone may be able to access this feature right away. If that doesn’t work for you, try updating the app and try again later.

Source: ChromeStory