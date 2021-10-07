Photo: (Geraldo Bubniak/AGB)

THE Curitiba City Hall partially answered the requests made by Coritiba and authorized that sporting events receive 50% of their public capacity, with a strict health protocol. Before, the decree only released five thousand people. The measure is already valid for the duel against Cruzeiro, on Friday (08), at Couto Pereira, valid for the 29th round of Serie B. The club will still define a logistics.

In the new decree, the Department of Health reinforced the need to perform a PCR/Antigen test 48 hours before all events. Thus, even those who have already completed the vaccination cycle will need to be tested.

Return of the public to Couto Pereira

O Coritiba it was the first club in the capital to use the city hall decree and promote the return of its fan. The test event was held in the match against Guarani. About 1,391 attended and supported the team. Against Confiança, 1,199 partners were at the stadium.

With the change in procedures, the Alviverde board will continue prioritizing the partners, but it will also open ticket sales to all fans as of Thursday (7th). The expectation is to increase the number of people interested in following Alviverde in Curitiba.