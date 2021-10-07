Client and former doctor testify to Covid’s CPI about Prevent Senior case

Covid’s CPI hears today, from 10 am, doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto, a former employee of Prevent Senior, and Tadeu Frederico Andrade, patient and client of the company. They should be the last deponents of the collegiate before the conclusion and delivery of the text by the rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) — which should take place by the end of the month.

Both will be questioned about the complaints against the health operator for alleged irregularities committed during the pandemic.

A group of 12 doctors and former Prevent physicians presented a dossier with information pointing to violations committed by the company. The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Bruna Morato, has already been heard at the CPI. According to her, Prevent implemented an internal policy of “coercion”, and health professionals ended up prescribing the so-called “covid kit” for fear of suffering retaliation, including dismissal.

The expectation is that Tadeu Frederico Andrade will talk about the medical treatment for covid-19 used by the health care provider.

“[Tadeu] he said he was infected by covid-19 at Christmas and, by telemedicine at Prevent Senior, he was prescribed the ‘covid kit’. Following the prescription, Mr. Tadeu took the medication, but his clinical condition worsened, requiring admission to an intensive care unit (ICU). After a month in the ICU, the Prevent team, as alleged by the beneficiary, wanted to take him out of hospital to save costs, putting him under palliative care. The Lord’s family refused to accept such a therapeutic change. Finally, Mr. Tadeu recovered and, alive, he denounced Prevent Senior to the CPI and to the Public Ministry of São Paulo,” says an excerpt from the request to summon Tadeu prepared by senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

According to Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), these two statements will be remarkable. “The doctor will report his experience at Prevent Senior and the patient’s case is very symbolic, because he was one of those who would be placed in palliative care and he survived because the family resisted. It is living proof that Prevent Senior practiced palliative care as a way to reduce its costs and as a way to discharge patients who needed treatment against covid-19,” he told the UOL.

For the congressman, Prevent Senior had a feeling of total complicity with the federal government and the “parallel cabinet” — a group that would have great influence in the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and that encouraged the use of drugs without proven efficacy against the covid-19, such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. “They were allowed to kill without being disturbed,” he added.

Prevent Senior is suspected of committing a series of crimes during the pandemic, including forcing doctors to prescribe so-called “kit covid” for patients without their consent.

29th position in the ranking of complaints at ANS

The CEO of ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), Paulo Roberto Vanderlei Rebello Filho, said yesterday, in testimony to the CPI, that Prevent Senior currently ranks 29th in the ranking of complaints against operators and health plans.

In total, there are 730 companies operating in this field in the country, with nearly 50 million customers.

“The operator Prevent Senior is, in the classification, in the 29th classification of operators. Only medical assistance are 736 operators. It is among the 29th place in relation to the number of complaints”, said the deponent, without specifying the average rate of complaints and complaints against Prevent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to ANS statistics, there have been 14 thousand complaints regarding covid-19 throughout the network of operators and health plans. Of that amount, 38 were specifically related to the “covid kit”.

ANS opened two internal processes to investigate the Prevent case, however, this only occurred after doctors and former doctors linked to the health operator brought the facts to the attention of the CPI. The company ended up being fined by the agency. The processes within the scope of the body were filed on September 8th and 20th.

THE ANS is the regulatory agency responsible for overseeing medical and dental health plans in Brazil. The purpose of the body is to regulate companies and their relations with consumers. The agency’s headquarters are not in Brasília, but in Rio de Janeiro, the country’s former capital.

On September 28, the ANS he informed that he had fined Prevent Senior on account of allegations of irregularities. According to the agency, inconsistencies were identified between the initial version presented by the company and the first evidence obtained through an internal investigation.

If sentenced to the end of the administrative investigation procedures, Prevent may be required to pay fines of up to R$ 25,000 per patient. There is still no estimate of how many customers, in total, would have been harmed by the health operator’s policy.

At the time of the assessment, Prevent informed the UOL consider that “that did not omit patient treatments and will respond to the auto [da ANS] within the requested period [dez dias úteis]“.