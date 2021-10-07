Close to facing Coritiba, Cruzeiro has Rmulo and Norberto in the preparation

O
cruise
intensified on Wednesday the preparation to face the
Coritiba
, away from home, for the 29th round of Serie B. While the group held a collective activity in Toca again with the presence of the goalkeeper
otvio
,
right-back
Rickelmy
and the attacker
Victor Roque
– all under-17s -, the right-back
Norbert
and the steering wheel
formula
devoted themselves to physical reconditioning.
Norberto recovered from an injury to his right thigh on August 20, in the 1-0 victory over Confiana, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Series B. In turn, Rmulo complained of muscle wasting and did not participate in the triumph in over Brasil-RS by 2-0, on Sunday, at Independencia.
the steering wheel
flvio
and the attacking midfielder
Wellington Nor
did internal work at Toca. They were on the field in the second half of the game against Brasil de Pelotas. In fact, Wellington starred in a beautiful move by dribbling three opponents and kicking over goalkeeper Marcelo.
In 12th place in Serie B, with 35 points, Cruzeiro has the challenge of overcoming leader Coritiba, who has 54 and has more than a 97% chance of access, according to
Department of Mathematics at UFMG
. The duel is scheduled for this Friday, at 9:30 pm, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba.
Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo must call the team with
Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Vitor Leque and Thiago
. In the round of Serie B, Raposa and Coxa drew 0-0, in Mineiro, on July 6, for the 10th round.