Close to facing Coritiba, Cruzeiro has Rmulo and Norberto in the preparation

Rmulo returned to the field after being sidelined due to muscle wasting (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O



cruise



intensified on Wednesday the preparation to face the



Coritiba



, away from home, for the 29th round of Serie B. While the group held a collective activity in Toca again with the presence of the goalkeeper



otvio



,





right-back



Rickelmy



and the attacker



Victor Roque



– all under-17s -, the right-back



Norbert



and the steering wheel



formula



devoted themselves to physical reconditioning.

Norberto recovered from an injury to his right thigh on August 20, in the 1-0 victory over Confiana, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Series B. In turn, Rmulo complained of muscle wasting and did not participate in the triumph in over Brasil-RS by 2-0, on Sunday, at Independencia.

the steering wheel



flvio



and the attacking midfielder



Wellington Nor



did internal work at Toca. They were on the field in the second half of the game against Brasil de Pelotas. In fact, Wellington starred in a beautiful move by dribbling three opponents and kicking over goalkeeper Marcelo.

In 12th place in Serie B, with 35 points, Cruzeiro has the challenge of overcoming leader Coritiba, who has 54 and has more than a 97% chance of access, according to



Department of Mathematics at UFMG



. The duel is scheduled for this Friday, at 9:30 pm, at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo must call the team with



Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Vitor Leque and Thiago



. In the round of Serie B, Raposa and Coxa drew 0-0, in Mineiro, on July 6, for the 10th round.