Malavolta Jr. New uniform, in honor of Pink October, debuts on Friday (8); from left: Diogo Zopone, Aparecido Donizeti Agostinho, Alex Garcia, Larry Taylor, Plínio Cabrini Júnior, Guerrinha and Vanderlei Mazzuchini Júnior

Unimed Bauru is the new master sponsor of Bauru Basket. The official announcement took place on the afternoon of Wednesday (6), in the courtyard of the Unimed Bauru Diagnostics Center (CDU), and was attended by representatives of the team, the company in the health sector and Zopone Engenharia, also sponsor of the -master. Values ​​were not disclosed. The team will now be named Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

According to Dragão’s board, the partnership will be important to work with long-term planning, focusing on investing in the expansion of social projects and strengthening of the base categories, to manufacture “Alex Garcias” and “Larry Taylors” from Bauru. “We depend on the support of companies and, when we manage to bring together companies like Zopone and Unimed Bauru, who are from Bauru and always involved in sports, as our name, it is of tremendous importance and satisfaction. Because, in this partnership, there is a bond of people much greater than just brand exposure and marketing return. It’s something from Bauru to Bauru. Both are our oldest sponsors, which today became the name of the team”, says Plínio Cabrini Júnior, president of Bauru.

For the president of Unimed Bauru, Aparecido Donizeti Agostinho, the co-sponsorship will also be important to take the company’s name to all the arenas where Bauru Basket goes. “We expanded our sponsorship because the project meets the guidelines of Unimed Bauru, which seeks to promote health through sports activities. We are proud of the partnership”, he says.

Another benefit of the partnership, according to Diogo Zopone, director of Zopone Engenharia, also Dragão’s master sponsor, is that the merger with Unimed Bauru will help strengthen the team. “In the pandemic, we lost many sponsors and Zopone took over the master last year so the team would not end. And, this year, Unimed Bauru joined to form a more competitive team,” he says.