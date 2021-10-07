Confined in ‘A Fazenda’, Lary Bottino is accused of ‘theft’ for the third time | Television



Rio – As soon as he entered “A Fazenda 13”, former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” Lary Bottino insisted on giving her version of the fight with ex-BBB Ariadna, from whom she borrowed a designer bracelet and only returned after a lot of shack on social networks. What she didn’t expect is that new accusations would emerge.

After Ariadna, Lary Bottino has already been accused of taking a Dr. Martens combat boot from the influencer Yasmin Alves and can now ask for music on “Fantástico” with the third accusation, also from an influencer, who accuses her of not returning “two blouses”.

In an interview with Splash, from Uol, Karina Sousa, who participated in the “On Vacation with the Ex” with Lary, said that she has two of her blouses and won’t give it back. “Lary took some pieces of clothing and never returned. I already charged her once and she played crazy. There were two little blouses she wore during the recording of the program: one in black tulle and an orange cropped. I lent it during the recordings and she put it in the bag, never returned it,” he lamented.

“It may sound silly, but the blouses are mine. If I talk on the internet, they’ll say: ‘Oh, but two blouses?’ they don’t want to be exposed. If they go after it, they’ll find more people who have gone through the same,” he added.