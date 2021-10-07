Cora saves José Alfredo and has a tragic fate in Império

Soon, one of the most striking scenes of Empire. The plot enters the final stretch with the death of Blush (Marjorie Estiano), who takes risks to save the life of José Alfredo (Alexander Nero).

Mad with passion for the Commander, the shrew discovers that he is in the crosshairs of Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). The villain intends to kill his rival in the middle of the Carnival parade.

On the fateful day, the powerful is honored by the samba school of Antoninho (Roberto Bonfim). It is featured on the float next to maria marta (Lilia Cabral), not knowing that she is in the enemy’s sights.

Desperate, Cora acts quickly to warn her great love. The madwoman hangs in the car and tries to warn the Commander. “Run away, Joe!”, screams. “Death is coming there!”, shoots, while Maurílio approaches wearing a macabre costume.

Seeing that the aunt of Cristina (Leandra Leal) may fall, José Alfredo pulls her up. Before she says anything, Maurílio shoots. Cora walks in front of the manager and gets shot, much to everyone’s despair.

About to die, she asks the mighty for a kiss, which satisfies her will. “I’m going to die, maiden… After so long keeping me to you… It’s not fair…”, reveals.

Cora is rescued and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Cristina asks her aunt to resist, but the villain has a tragic fate after making up so many in the soap opera.

