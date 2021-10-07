Corinthians returns to profit on match day at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians had been accumulating losses at each match as home team, at Neo Química Arena, due to the lack of public.

On Tuesday, the club was able to open its house to Fiel again, after one year and seven months.

On the field, Sylvinho’s team beat Bahia. In cash, the result was also positive.

The financial bulletin released by CBF pointed out a profit of R$168,212.19 to Timão. See the numbers:



Box office revenue: BRL 520,529.90

Expenditure

-Rent and insurance: BRL 418.80

-Fees and taxes: BRL 57,074.05

-Operating expenses: BRL 254,977.49

Total expenses: BRL 312,470.34

-Deductions: BRL 39,847.37

Net amount receivable: BRL 168,212.19

Obviously, the value that was left with the club was not expressive, but the interruption of the loss is the fact celebrated internally.

Against Bahia, Neo Química Arena received 10,470 payers. For the game against Fluminense, on the 13th, the expectation is that the number of players will not suffer major changes due to the maintenance of permission for only 30% of the capacity that the venue supports.

Then, against Chapecoense, on the 31st, the club will be able to open the stadium to 50% of capacity, which is equivalent to around 24 thousand fans. And only after the match against Fortaleza, on November 7, Neo Química Arena will be able to operate at full capacity.

