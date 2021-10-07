Corinthians squad: Willian is embezzled against Sport | corinthians

Corinthians will not have Willian against Sport, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.
Replaced at half-time against Bahia, the midfielder has no injury, but feels discomfort in the posterior muscle of his left thigh, was under treatment with the physiotherapy team and will be preserved from the trip to Recife.
A likely Corinthians has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô.
The cast travels this Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he does one last training session in the capital of Pernambuco.
Read too
+ Renato Augusto takes lessons from two Fiel idols
+ See Timão’s seven hits in Brasileirão
Corinthians coach in training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
This morning, the athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes in the victory over Bahia, last Tuesday, performed only the warm-up and a movement with the ball on the lawn. Afterwards, they returned to the inner part of the TC and did some more regenerative activities.
The other players participated in a practice of passing and marking pressure in a reduced space. Then coach Sylvinho led a job of submissions and crosses.
Check out the list of related:
- goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli
- Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton
- defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo
- midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier
- attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes
+ Read more news about Corinthians