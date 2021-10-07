Corinthians squad: Willian is embezzled against Sport | corinthians

Corinthians will not have Willian against Sport, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.

Replaced at half-time against Bahia, the midfielder has no injury, but feels discomfort in the posterior muscle of his left thigh, was under treatment with the physiotherapy team and will be preserved from the trip to Recife.

A likely Corinthians has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô.

The cast travels this Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he does one last training session in the capital of Pernambuco.

Read too

+ Renato Augusto takes lessons from two Fiel idols

+ See Timão’s seven hits in Brasileirão

1 of 2 Corinthians coaching jo — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Corinthians coach in training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

This morning, the athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes in the victory over Bahia, last Tuesday, performed only the warm-up and a movement with the ball on the lawn. Afterwards, they returned to the inner part of the TC and did some more regenerative activities.

The other players participated in a practice of passing and marking pressure in a reduced space. Then coach Sylvinho led a job of submissions and crosses.

Check out the list of related:

goalkeepers : Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides : Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo midfielders : Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier

: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes