Corinthians turns against Santos, remains unbeaten and continues to lead the Paulisto Female

On Wednesday night, Corinthians returned to the field. For the ninth round of the Women’s Paulistão, Timão beat Santos by 2-1, in a turnaround, in a game played at Fazendinha.

With the victory, Arthur Elias’ team remains leader and undefeated in the tournament. So far, there are 25 points added in nine games, with eight wins and one draw. The vice-leader is São Paulo, which totals 24.

Timão’s Agenda! Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday at 15:00. Timão faces Taubaté at Joaquim de Morais Filho Stadium, for the tenth round of the Women’s Paulistão.

lineup

For this Wednesday’s derby, Arthur Elias can’t count on Cocoa, due to plantar fasciitis), Bianca Gomes (muscle injury) and Diany, who would start, but felt his hip during the warm-up. In addition to them, Erika and Tamires are also left out, but for muscle strengthening.

Therefore, Corinthians was selected with: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Sparrow and Yasmim; Gabi Zanotti and Ingryd; Vic Albuquerque, Miriam, Jheniffer and Adriana.

My Timon

The game

First time

The first stage was very disputed and Corinthians found it very difficult to maintain the rhythm of the last matches. Thus, with few chances created, the braba saw Santos like the game.

Who started dominating the match was Corinthians. After just two minutes, Yasmim kicked from a distance and saw the ball go very close to the goal. In the next move, Miriam made a good play and crossed to Vic, who suffered a penalty. In charge, however, the shirt 17 hit weak and saw Michelle defend.

Even after the wasted penalty, Timão continued on top of Santos. In two similar plays, Adriana served Gabi Zanotti and Ingryd, but both finished badly and the ball went far from the opponents’ goal.

After that, Santos started to enter the game. The team from the coast of São Paulo went on the attack and began to harass the Corinthians defense with a series of crosses. The rival’s main chance was in the 27th minute, when Amanda received a shot and kicked to an important defense by Kemelli.

Timão returned to scare at 30, after Adriana stole the ball from the Santos defense and risked it from far away. At 35, Zanotti launched Miriam and the shirt 15 kicked over the goal. After that, Corinthians could not create anything else in the first stage.

Santos opened the scoring in the 40th minute, after Cristiane took the penalty that she herself suffered. In the kick, Kemelli even hit the ball, but not enough to prevent the goal.

Second time

Even without having made a good first half, Corinthians returned unchanged for the second stage. Arthur Elias’ team, however, changed its posture and improved the game.

The first arrival of the second stage was from Timão. Adriana took advantage and hit the left, but Michelle made a good save. Corinthians continued to populate Santos’ defense field in the opening minutes of the second stage and the visitors took advantage of the counterattack.

After the pressure, Corinthians reached a draw in the 11th minute. Timão stole the ball in the attacking field and was left with Jheniffer, who assisted Miriam to tie the game with a beautiful first kick.

Arthur Elias’ team did not change its strategy and went on top of Santos’ team. The game, however, became more open, as the team from the coast of the state of São Paulo also wanted to leave Fazendinha with the victory.

Arthur Elias made the first changes at Corinthians with 25 minutes into the second half: Andressinha and Gabi Portilho were replaced by Miriã and Gabi Zanotti. Without effect, the coach made another change eight minutes later: Grazi in Ingryd’s spot.

With 35 minutes into the second half, Corinthians was once again in danger. Adriana made a beautiful individual play and kicked from a distance, but Michelle made a save and prevented Timon’s turnaround.

After so much pressure, Corinthians managed to turn the game around. Katiuscia appeared on the end line and crossed. Michelle went wrong and the ball fell to Gabi Portilho, who landed a first-time kick to turn the game around in the 43rd minute. After that, the match was truncated and Timon secured three more points in Paulistão.

Corinthians 2 x 1 Santos technical sheet

Competition: São Paulo Women’s Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: October 6, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Salim Fende Chavez

Assistants: Patrcia Carla de Oliveira and Bruno Silva de Jesus

Goals: Miri, Gabi Portilho (Corinthians); Cristiane (Saints)

Yellow cards: Miri (Corinthians); Camila Martins and Amanda Gutierres (Santos)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Sparrow, Giovanna Campiolo, Yasmim, Ingryd (Grazi), Gabi Zanotti (Andressinha), Miri (Gabi Portilho), Victria Albuquerque, Jheniffer and Adriana.

Technician: Arthur Elias

SAINTS: Michelle; Bruninha, Camila Martins, Day Silva and F Palermo; Brena, Julia (Laura) and Erikinha (Bianca); Amanda Gutierres, Ketlen (Bia) and Cristiane.

Technician: Tatiele Silveira

