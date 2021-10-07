Cosmonaut releases panoramic photos of the International Space Station

Oleg Novitsky, an Expedition 65 flight engineer cosmonaut who has been working on the International Space Station (ISS) since April, released unpublished photos that show the orbital laboratory in all its complex and multimodular grandeur.

In the images recorded by the Russian astronaut and shared on his Twitter account, it is possible to see the Nauka module, which arrived at the ISS at the end of July in a “turbulent” way (remember here).

As the photos were taken on the 28th, so also appear SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule, which took four astronauts to the station in April, on the company’s Crew-2 mission to NASA, and part of the spacecraft that was once uncoupled on Thursday (30), when he returned to Earth bringing 2,100 kg of scientific experiments.

Photo from the International Space Station shared by Oleg Novitsky on Twitter. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule is clearly visible at the top, exiting the orbital lab’s Harmony module. Image: Oleg Novitsky / Roscosmos

According to the Space website, Novitsky took the images while on the Russian Soyuz capsule, which, along with his Russian counterpart Pyotr Dubrov and American astronaut Mark Vande Hei, he was transferring from the Rassvet module to the active docking port of the spacecraft module. Nauka multifunctional laboratory.

The trio made the move to make room for another Soyuz capsule, which led director Klim Shipenko, actress Yulia Peresild and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, and which arrived this Tuesday (5) on the ISS. Shipenko and Peresild will shoot part of a Russian film called “Challenge” on the station, returning to Earth on October 16th. Shkaplerov will remain on the ISS for the usual period of six months.

