Covid-19: SP will require at least one dose of vaccine for major events

To enter a major event in the state of São Paulo, the government of São Paulo will require that the person has taken at least one dose of vaccine against covid-19. The information was released today (6). With the decision, those who have not taken any dose will not be able to attend this type of event in São Paulo.

“The first fundamental criterion [para entrar em um grande evento], no doubt, is complete vaccination. Anyone who wants to attend a big event starting this month, such as football, will need to have a complete vaccination schedule. If you don’t have the complete regimen, you need to have at least the first dose and a negative test. People who have not taken the first dose for various reasons will not be able to attend these big events. Another condition is that the use of a mask will be essential in these situations”, said the coordinator of the Coronavirus Contingency Center in São Paulo, Paulo Menezes, at a press conference.

São Paulo has gradually resumed the reopening of sporting, cultural and leisure events, with public control. The presence of fans in football stadiums in São Paulo, for example, is already authorized. At the moment, attendance is restricted to 30% of the stadium’s capacity. This limit will increase to 50% from October 16th and to 100% in November.

To go to the stadium, the person must present proof of physical or digital vaccination – available at Conecta SUS (picture) or in the Poupatempo application. If you took only one dose, you need to present, in addition to proof of vaccination, a covid-19 test.

end of year parties

Menezes said that the committee still does not have a defined position on the holding of large outdoor events without public control, such as New Year’s and Carnival parties. “We understand that it is not yet time to discuss the big open events, because there is no control,” he said.