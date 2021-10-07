Covid-19 tests: what we think we know, but still need to understand – 10/07/2021

Thanks to the advance of vaccination in the country, little by little activities that involve face-to-face meetings are taking place again. And because of them, testing to see whether or not the individual has covid-19 can become quite desirable—sometimes even mandatory. But then, all kinds of confusion have arisen, which makes me harp on these tests again.

After all, to begin with, it has not yet entered the minds of many people that, whatever the vaccine, it does not prevent Sars-CoV 2 infection, but in the overwhelming majority of cases it provides the excellent service of preventing the disease in send them to a hospital, make their lungs cry out and, in plain Portuguese, kill us. Save! It’s no small thing. Only…

“Vaccines are important. But they are not enough”, sums up, in his precise manner, immunologist Luiz Vicente Rizzo, director of the Albert Einstein Institute of Education and Research, in São Paulo. “That’s because, so far, none of them offer sterile immunity,” he says. That is, a degree of protection capable of preventing the individual from catching the coronavirus and then sending it on.

Now, this isn’t a child’s ring pass game. It’s not funny. Without taking all the necessary precautions, you risk transmitting Sars-CoV 2 to someone who has not yet been vaccinated — and who, therefore, could skewer when infected — or who has not developed an immunity strong enough to keep you on Short reins, due to factors ranging from advanced age to some health condition that does not allow your defenses to respond satisfactorily.

Therefore, when a place, to allow your entry, requires you to show that precious paper attesting that you are already vaccinated, that is a very relative guarantee. You can even look at the leaflet you carried in your wallet and breathe a sigh of relief, remembering that the vaccine is effective in inhibiting the threat of your body developing a severe covid-19.

However, the proof does not ensure that you are not transmitting the virus to other people there, if you remove the mask, get close and, unfortunately, have it — which only a test could tell. “Once again, it’s the story of thinking collectively,” says Rizzo.

Pathologist Gustavo Campana, medical director of Dasa, an integrated health network, explains that every diagnostic test serves to answer a question “At first, seeing the cases abroad, the question was whether the disease had already arrived in Brazil and we tested travelers “, remember. “Then, there was a shortage of tests and we prioritized people who exhibited a more severe respiratory condition, always asking us whether or not it was a Sars-CoV 2 infection, in order to reserve an ICU bed. Then, we started testing everyone. with whom a patient had contact and the question was: did someone get his covid-19? Today, with the vaccine, the question every time each person should ask is: if I go to a certain meeting, do I have the virus and can I put others at risk?”.

I would add: is it then to do the RT-PCR, which, depending on the location, takes from six hours to six days to give an answer, or to submit myself to an antigen test, which reaches the verdict in 20 minutes? “Both can be good. The choice will depend on the circumstances,” says Dr. Rizzo.

PCR versus antigen test

RT-PCR is still the gold standard test, as it captures particles of the genetic material of the coronavirus. It delivers if it’s in that organism or if it isn’t — period. However, in addition to taking longer, it is much more expensive than the alternative, which would be the antigen test.

This is also carried out by health professionals and no one escapes the swab, that long, thin cotton swab, pushed through the nose to collect samples of mucus and cells in the nasopharynx, where Sars-CoV 2 usually settles.

Afterwards, this instrument is placed in a small tube with a display made from the pregnancy tests, in which two traces will appear if, by chance, proteins of the capsid nucleus are found, the film that envelops the genetic material of the coronavirus.

Enthusiast of antigen tests, infectologist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo and president of the Infectology Department of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics), sees advantages beyond its speed and the fact that they are more accessible: “They can be done in schools and companies, without the need for a laboratory or for the person to go to an emergency room”, he says. “It can even be done in the doctor’s office, if the individual arrives there with a suspicious symptom.”

In fact, it makes a difference whether the person being tested has symptoms or not. “The antigen test has excellent specificity: if it is positive, you can believe that you have Sars-CoV 2 and not any other virus”, explains Sáfadi. “But, compared to RT-PCR, it has a lower sensitivity”, he compares.

It means that when it’s negative, there’s not 100% certainty that the virus isn’t really there. “So when there are symptoms and the antigen test is negative, we ask for RT-PCR as a complementary test.”

This false negative is more frequent in those who are asymptomatic. But it can happen to that citizen who just has a runny nose, taking the opportunity to remember that the simple runny nose is a registered trademark of the delta variant.

You might ask yourself: why, then, if I have symptoms, should I first do a test that, if it doesn’t confirm covid-19, will force me to appeal to the other in the same way? “Then, the attempt to catch them quickly counts points. It increases the chance of you to isolate the infected individual before it spreads the disease”, says Sáfadi.

According to the doctor, the sad reality is that people with mild symptoms do not always stay quiet in their corner while waiting for the RT-PCR result. “They almost always think it’s nothing,” he notes. They forget that the 500 or so dead a day is still equivalent to two overcrowded planes collapsing every dawn. The pandemic is not over.

Do I take one test or do the other?

“The period of infection counts in this decision”, points out physician and virologist Amílcar Tanuri, a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and associate researcher at Columbia University, in the United States. “Antigen testing is extremely reliable up to eight or nine days after the onset of symptoms, while RT-PCR can be done up to 14 days after they appear,” he says.

Tanuri emphasizes that the antigen test is more sensitive when the individual has symptoms. So, it may not be the best choice for asymptomatic people, although it is a slight extra security to perform it to release entry into events.

“One problem is that there is a lot of antigen testing out there and not all of them have the same quality”, emphasizes Luiz Vicente Rizzo. “For those who intend to do this, I always suggest that you seek information on the internet beforehand about the sensitivity of the specific test they are offering you. It varies from 70% to 90%, depending on the manufacturer. It’s a huge difference.”

If you don’t find this information, one way is to opt for testing from a larger and better known laboratory. “That said, think that the best of antigen tests, with its 90%, is only slightly worse than RT-PCR”, says the immunologist. “So, from an individual point of view, it can be a good option when you need a quick result to, I don’t know, decide more calmly whether to go to a football game,” explains Rizzo.

Just note this: a single person taking an antigen test is one thing, ten is another, and a hundred is another. Everything changes if the number of individuals in a group that must be tested is large.

“There, even if there is only 1 point of difference for the RT-PCR in the sensitivity, for statistical reasons this is already significant”, explains Rizzo. In other words, the number of people multiplies the risk of a case of infection going unnoticed. “So, if I intend to test all the guests at a wedding party to be sure that a transmission will not occur, the best option would still be RT-PCR”, he illustrates.

I ask if the person could not have a negative result, but become infected during the period when they waited for the RT-PCR result, contaminating everyone. “If she catches Sars-CoV 2 in this interval, it will still be short to expel infectious particles”, ponders Rizzo. “I’m not saying it’s impossible for it to transmit the virus, but it would be unlikely.”

Who has already been vaccinated

At that point, it’s clear: anyone who took the vaccine, but is experiencing any symptoms that resemble the flu, should take a covid-19 test. The biggest mistake is not paying attention, ruling out the possibility that the discomfort is the work of Sars-CoV2. The good news is that, with the vaccine, the possibility of you contracting the virus, although it doesn’t disappear completely, may drop. Will take.

“In the first quarter, 30% to 40% of individuals tested for covid-19 throughout the country had a positive result”, says Gustavo Campana, looking at the Dasa charts. “Today, that happens to only 12% to 15% of people.” In order to continue watching this downfall of the virus, we depend on a trio: vaccine, mask and test. Or a quartet, because it lacked common sense.