Covid cases in the world fall for the fourth week in a row

Covid-19 cases in the world fell for the fourth consecutive week, in the period from September 27 to October 3, according to data released today by the WHO (World Health Organization).

Globally, the drop was 9%, while by subdivisions made by the agency, Africa led the retreat, with 43%. Europe, according to the WHO, was the only one to present a 5% increase in the last week, accumulating 1.16 million of the 3.1 million cases reported during the period.

Brazil did not appear in the group of five countries with the most positive results between September 27 and October 3, indicated the World Health Organization.

The United States were at the forefront, with 750,000 cases, a number close to the previous week, followed by the United Kingdom (240,000), Turkey (197,000), Russia (165,000) and India (161,000).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the WHO, the world has accumulated 235 million positive for covid-19, with 90 million of them in the Americas, 70 million in Europe and 43 million in Asia, the three continents most affected.

The total number of victims of the disease is 4.8 million, with the American continent recorded 2.2 million deaths, and Europe, 1.2 million.

Last week, the WHO pointed to 54 thousand notifications of deaths by covid-19, which indicates a reduction of 4% compared to the previous period. Thus, there are six consecutive weeks of descending curve.

In Europe and the Americas, however, deaths grew by 2%, with a record of 24 thousand and 15 thousand, respectively. In Africa, the drop reached 25%, while in Asia it was 18%.

According to the WHO, 6.36 billion doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied on the planet, at a current rate of 23 million per day. With this, just over 45% of the world population received at least one dose and immunization.

However, in low-income countries, where more than 60% of the population are concentrated, the rate of vaccination with one dose is only 2.3%.