Covid CPI live: former Prevent Senior doctor and patient give testimony

The CPI of the Pandemic hears, this Thursday (7), Walter Correa de Souza Neto, a former physician at Prevent Senior, and Tadeu Frederico Andrade, a patient at the health care provider. They will be the last to testify to the CPI.

The senators will ask the doctor if there was pressure from Prevent Senior to prescribe the “covid kit” or restrictions on medical autonomy during working hours. The patient, on the other hand, must share his report as one attended by the network.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes granted physician Walter Neto the right to remain silent so as not to incriminate himself during his statements.

In the case of Tadeu Andrade, according to information from the request of senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), the man was infected by Covid-19 at Christmas, and when he went through a teleconsultation by Prevent Senior, he was prescribed the “covid kit”. with drugs without proven efficacy against the disease.

After taking the medication, his health condition worsened and admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was necessary. Tadeu Andrade also claims that, after a month in the ICU, the Prevent Senior medical team wanted to take him out of intensive care to “save costs” and treat him with palliative care. His family, however, denied it.

After recovering from the disease, the patient decided to report the health care provider to the CPI and the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP).

Prevent Senior denies the information contained in the dossier. The health care provider says the charge that doctors were required to prescribe the drugs is false.

Follow the CPI highlights

Former Prevent Senior physician and patient make initial considerations at CPI In their opening speeches to the CPI, physician Walter Corrêa and patient Tadeu Frederico briefly stated their intention to testify in the Senate. “I want to clarify what really happened, also in solidarity with the victims, who have the right to know about things that influenced people with wrong information, induced people to go wrong and contributed to these almost 600,000 deaths,” said Walter Corrêa.

Tadeu Frederico, on the other hand, declared that his family would have fought “against this powerful corporation called Prevent Senior” and thanked the “opportunity to expel the distressing feeling I have of having almost died needlessly”.

According to him, his complaint has already been made to the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

“I was hospitalized for 120 days, I was intubated twice, had hemodialysis, tracheostomy, had cardiac arrhythmia and other complications. And today I am here alive and healthy. And I’m a survivor, thank God,” he said.

CPI recalls Marcelo Queiroga to testify for the third time

The CPI of the Pandemic summoned, for the third time, the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga to testify in the Senate.

The main justification was the last minute change in the agenda of Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS), which would deal with the use of medicines from the “Covid kit” on Thursday (7).

In addition, Queiroga has not yet responded to questions sent by the commission regarding the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 scheduled for 2022.

Senators ask Conitec for an explanation about the change in the agenda that would deal with the “Covid kit”

The senators approved a request that asks Conitec, within 24 hours, to deliver to the CPI the opinion on the use of drugs from the “Covid kit” that would be voted on today.

According to senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), the opinion “is already written and ready for analysis”, but was suddenly withdrawn from the agenda.

The senators suspect that some request was made for the technicians not to evaluate the issue on the scheduled date.

Randolfe Rodrigues demands that Queiroga’s responses be sent to the CPI

Before the start of the questions to the deponents, the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that the commission did not receive the answers from the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, regarding the vaccination of Brazilians next year.

“These were simple questions that did not reach the CPI, although the commission determined a period of 48 hours. It has already completed 48 hours and the minister has not responded”, said Randolfe.

The senator also defended that the minister be summoned if he did not respond. He also mentioned a change in the agenda at a meeting of Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS) that would deal with the use of medicines from the “Covid kit”.

*With information from Agência Senado and Douglas Porto, from CNN