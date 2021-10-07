Covid denialist arrested for killing brother who applied vaccines

A 46-year-old man was indicted for the murder of his brother, a pharmacist who applied vaccines against covid-19. The sister-in-law and an elderly woman were also killed. Police said he confessed the crimes to a member of the fire department.

The motivation of the crimes is yet to be investigated, but witnesses reported that he was opposed to the immunization. The US is the country with the most covid-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Jeffrey Burnham lived in Cumberland, Maryland., and is suspected of committing the crimes in two communities more than 160 km from his home. He will answer for triple murder.

The bodies of brother Brian Robinette, 58, and sister-in-law Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, were found at their home on Thursday (30) in Ellicott City. The third victim was 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, a friend of the murder suspect’s mother.

According to authorities, Burnham took his brother’s Corvette and stopped at someone’s house for gas after the murders. He said the person would see him on TV and that his brother was “killing people with covid vaccine shots.” The speech aroused suspicion and that’s when the state police were called.

The police’s main line of investigation is that the suspect committed the killings because he believed his brother was helping the government “poison” people by giving the vaccines. The WHO (World Health Organization) recommends immunization as the most efficient means of controlling the coronavirus epidemic and minimizing the effects of the disease.

In testimony, the mother of the author of the crimes said that she was surprised and even suspected her son’s mental health. According to her, the son said the FBI was after them.