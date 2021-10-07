Covid Vaccination: More than 96 million are fully immunized, equivalent to 45% of the population | Vaccines

More than 96 million Brazilians are fully immunized against Covid. Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Wednesday (6) indicate that 96,525,104 people took the second or single dose of immunizers since the start of vaccination. This corresponds to 45.25% of the country’s population.

Those who are partially immunized with the first dose of vaccines are 148.644,221 people, which corresponds to 69.68% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 1,763,887 people.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 246,933,212 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (59.48%), Mato Grosso do Sul (59.01%), Rio Grande do Sul (51.31%), Paraná (47.25%) and Espírito Santo (46.22%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.46%), Rio Grande do Sul (72.55%), Santa Catarina (71.8%), Distrito Federal (71.7%) and MG (70.9%).

The balance of this Wednesday has inflated numbers in Minas Gerais. The state reported having applied 710,253 doses of vaccines in the last 24 hours, a number much higher than that verified in previous days. The office of the Secretary of State for Health of MG declared that there was a duplication of data, but did not say which number was correct. The secretariat’s technical area says it will correct the data until this Thursday.

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 148.644,221 (69.68% of the population)

148.644,221 (69.68% of the population) Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 96,525,104 (45.25% of the population)

96,525,104 (45.25% of the population) Total doses applied: 246,933,212 (85.11% of the doses distributed to the states)

246,933,212 (85.11% of the doses distributed to the states) 25 states and the DF released new data: AC, PA, SC, AL, SE, GO, PE, PI, ES, PB, AP, RS, AM, RJ, RO, DF, MT, MS, BA, TO, MA, SP, CE, RN, PR, MG

AC, PA, SC, AL, SE, GO, PE, PI, ES, PB, AP, RS, AM, RJ, RO, DF, MT, MS, BA, TO, MA, SP, CE, RN, PR, MG 1 state has not released new data: RR

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 535,490 (59.05%); 2nd dose + single dose: 291,749 (32.17%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,099,352 (62.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,187,398 (35.28%); booster dose: 12391

AM – 1st dose: 2,545,049 (59.6%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,560,746 (36.55%); booster dose: 10476

AP – 1st dose: 465,367 (53.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 213,589 (24.34%); booster dose: 1248

BA – 1st dose: 9,950,127 (66.4%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,827,893 (38.89%); booster dose: 109899

EC – 1st dose: 6,265,991 (67.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,998,871 (43.28%); booster dose: 18812

DF – 1st dose: 2,218,691 (71.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,309,265 (42.31%); booster dose: 27751

ES – 1st dose: 2,899,644 (70.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,898,949 (46.22%); booster dose: 120807

GO – 1st dose: 4,830,627 (67.03%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,781,368 (38.59%); booster dose: 31603

MA – 1st dose: 4,107,126 (57.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,494,167 (34.87%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,180,067 (70.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,230,301 (43.11%); booster dose: 138666

MS – 1st dose: 1,922,052 (67.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,668,356 (58.76%); booster dose: 191275

MT – 1st dose: 2,269,163 (63.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,315,807 (36.89%); booster dose: 8473

PA – 1st dose: 4,481,485 (51.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,853,329 (32.51%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,770,826 (68.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,489,588 (36.69%); booster dose: 24410

PE – 1st dose: 6,519,498 (67.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,826,402 (39.55%); booster dose: 42469

PI – 1st dose: 2,105,003 (64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,136,329 (34.55%); booster dose: 1524

PR – 1st dose: 8,216,813 (70.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,479,257 (47.25%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,104,549 (69.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,307,884 (41.85%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,424,226 (68.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,503,880 (42.23%); booster dose: 16909

RO – 1st dose: 1,133,959 (62.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 634,289 (34.94%); booster dose: 10243

RR – 1st dose: 332,160 (50.89%); 2nd dose + single dose: 148,414 (22.74%); booster dose: 0

RS – 1st dose: 8,318,855 (72.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,883,830 (51.31%); booster dose: 115011

SC – 1st dose: 5,269,257 (71.8%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,234,950 (44.08%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,625,921 (69.53%); 2nd dose + single dose: 958,132 (40.97%); booster dose: 15472

SP – 1st dose: 37,068,992 (79.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 27,749,101 (59.48%); booster dose: 853825

TO – 1st dose: 982,677 (61.14%); 2nd dose + single dose: 534,260 (33.24%); booster dose: 8588

How many doses each state received until October 6th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,357,435

AM: 5,243,890

AP: 1,068,380

BA: 20,555,893

EC: 12,567,648

DF: 4,358,611

ES: 6,021,350

GO: 9,683,820

MA: 7,058628

MG: 29,451,624

MS: 4,108,805

MT: 4,688,781

PA: 10,821,145

PB: 4,639,900

PE: 12,710,000

PI: 4,117,130

PR: 16,346,290

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 4,983,090

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 798,198

RS: 17,252,996

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 3,018,275

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,049,065

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).