Covid’s CPI hears physician and patient who report Prevent Senior

THE Covid’s CPI at the Senate hears this Thursday (17) the doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto, who worked for the Prevent Senior, and the lawyer Tadeu Frederico Andrade, a patient of the health plan operator.

The two testify as witnesses. The operator’s former doctor obtained in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) the right to remain silent and not answer questions that could incriminate him or interfere with professional secrecy.

Walter is one of the 12 doctors who helped in the preparation of a dossier delivered to the commission with complaints about the health operator’s conduct in dealing with the pandemic of Covid-19. Among the topics highlighted in this dossier would be the operator’s plan to early discharge patients from the ICU. Thaddeus would have been one of those patients.

Prevent Senior is accused of pressuring doctors to prescribe ineffective drugs against Covid-19 and for concealing patient deaths from the disease.

The Commission is investigating the relationship of the health plan with the so-called “parallel office” of the Palácio de Planalto, which had doctors who defended the “Covid kit”, with ineffective drugs for the disease, such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

This group served as an advisor to the president. Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) for measures to be taken by the government during the pandemic, and would work alongside the Ministry of Health.

This Thursday’s session should be the last for taking statements before the end of the commission’s work, scheduled for the next 20th. The senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), CPI rapporteur, will be in charge of preparing the commission’s final report.

