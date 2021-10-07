CPI asks Guedes for data on ‘parallel cabinet’, money for vaccines and ‘herd immunity’ | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI approved this Wednesday (6) the application with several questions to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The questions cover topics such as the values of social benefits and the minister’s relationship with members of the supposed “parallel cabinet”.
Senators also demanded information from Guedes about his relationship with the health operator Prevent Senior, and about his assessment in relation to the so-called “herd immunity”.
The request for information was approved in the final stretch of the CPI. The minister, despite proposals from some senators, did not speak to the commission.
Three requests to summon Guedes were presented during the nearly six months of work. But, without consensus among parliamentarians, the requests were not considered. Remember in the article below, from May:
The commission determined a 48 hours for the Minister of Economy to answer the questions.
Check out some of the questions sent to Guedes below.
- Which is planned amount to be paid under the “Auxílio Brasil” program title? Will there be a compensatory benefit, when will the main benefit, the compensatory benefit, their respective values, payment time, eventual installments and forecast of readjustments begin to be paid?
- In what way the increases in IOF rates will they benefit public health and the acquisition of vaccines, supplies, materials and equipment to be used in the fight against Covid-19?
- How and what percentages and amounts will be allocated to combat Covid-19, if the rule of permanent installment payment on the payment of court orders?
- In what way and in what proportion the amounts that will make up the budget set for payment of said “Brazil Aid” may be allocated to the payment of damages to victims of Covid-19?
- Did you know Antonio Wong, Nise Yamaguchi, Paolo Zanotto, Arthur Weintraub? At what time and situation did you meet them? Have you already made contacts, maintained any telephone, telematic or personal communication (formally registered or not) with those people? Did you know that they constitute a informal advisory group to the government and the President of the Republic on the establishment of strategies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic?
- What is your direct or indirect participation or the Ministry of Economy’s participation in performance of the aforementioned informal group (known as the parallel cabinet) that guided the government in the Covid-19 pandemic strategy?
- about the “Covid Kit”, according to information from the CPI, there would be a consensus between government authorities and that Ministry that improving the health status of people infected with the coronavirus would have a positive impact on the economy, despite the lack of proof of the positive effects of the corresponding drugs. Is such information confirmed by the folder?
- There would be some connection or alignment between the economic policies (as a whole) of the federal government, Your Excellency, your office, authorities under your hierarchical subordination with owners, partners, executives, directors, coordinators or guardians of the Prevent Senior and/or its clinical, medical, laboratory, executive, management or administrative units as a whole?
- Your Excellency knows or already made contacts, maintained some telephone, telematic or personal communication with people said to be responsible for Prevent Senior, its branches, affiliates or any companies or persons related to that entity or associates? If so, you are asked to qualify people, natural and/or legal.
- Which Your Excellency’s opinion on the so-called “herd immunity” and its consequences?