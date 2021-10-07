CPI asks Guedes for data on ‘parallel cabinet’, money for vaccines and ‘herd immunity’ | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI approved this Wednesday (6) the application with several questions to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The questions cover topics such as the values ​​of social benefits and the minister’s relationship with members of the supposed “parallel cabinet”.

Senators also demanded information from Guedes about his relationship with the health operator Prevent Senior, and about his assessment in relation to the so-called “herd immunity”.

The request for information was approved in the final stretch of the CPI. The minister, despite proposals from some senators, did not speak to the commission.

Three requests to summon Guedes were presented during the nearly six months of work. But, without consensus among parliamentarians, the requests were not considered. Remember in the article below, from May:

Covid’s CPI receives requests to hear Paulo Guedes and Alexandre Ramagem

The commission determined a 48 hours for the Minister of Economy to answer the questions.

Check out some of the questions sent to Guedes below.