CPI exposes a doctor’s message demanding chloroquine “for those who sneeze”

Covid’s CPI revealed messages from Prevent Senior doctor recommending chloroquine “for anyone who sneezes”

Messages are part of a dossier sent by a doctor in April 2021, denouncing pressure within the health operator

As the CEO of ANS, the complaint was received only last Monday (4)

Covid’s CPI revealed that a Prevent Senior doctor named Paola advised that chloroquine be respected for any patient who sneezed. The messages were shown to Paulo Rebello, director-president of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The recommendation was made by the doctor in a Whatsapp conversation, presented by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). The messages are part of a dossier sent to ANS as a form of denunciation against Prevent Senior.

One person asked the doctor whether chloroquine should continue to be used. And she replies: “Yes, super. Sneezed, take it.” Then the doctor laughs and says the results are great. “Let’s prescribe”.

The drug is proven to be ineffective against covid-19. Still, it was widely used by Prevent Senior, who even forged a study on the effectiveness of chloroquine in treating the disease.

The complaint sent to the ANS was made by another doctor, who reported pressure from the health operator for chloroquine to be prescribed to patients with covid-19. “Doctor Paulo, this is the complaint of a doctor. Clearly, here is a robust dossier, indicating that Prevent was, contrary to what was alleged, offending medical autonomy”, stated Randolfe Rodrigues. “Your Excellency was not aware of this dossier? Was it not known? Did the ANS take no action in the face of this very serious case?”

Rebello confirmed that ANS learned of the allegations on October 4, last Monday, at 23:40. The referral was made by the complainant in April 2021, according to Randolfe Rodrigues. The complainant chose to keep her identity confidential.