CPI: Patient says Prevent used someone else’s medical record to convince family to turn off the devices | Covid’s CPI

The lawyer Tadeu Frederico de Andrade, attended by Prevent Senior when he had Covid, told the CPI this Thursday (7) that doctors from the health plan operator used the medical record of another patient to try to convince his family to take him out of ICU and send him to palliative care.

At the time, Thaddeus was intubated. According to his account, the Prevent doctors claimed that he had no longer a cure. He reported that a Prevent doctor told her daughters that, in palliative care, “I would have greater dignity and comfort, and my death would occur in a few days.” The ICU equipment that kept him alive would be turned off.

Prevent Senior became a target of the CPI after complaints from patients and former doctors of the health plan. According to the reports that reached the senators, the direction of Prevent forced the team to prescribe the so-called “Covid kit” for patients with the disease. The kit, defended by President Jair Bolsonaro and allies, is composed of medicines that science already knows are ineffective against the disease.

Prevent is also suspected of omitting deaths in a patient study that attempted to validate the kit’s use.

Prevent has been denying these accusations and accusations. The operator also says that it has always acted within ethical and legal parameters.

In the testimony to the CPI, Tadeu said that, first, the Prevent doctor tried to obtain consent from a daughter of hers to turn off the devices that kept him alive. The daughter refused. Then, according to the account, Thaddeus’ two daughters were called to a meeting with three Prevent doctors.

It was on this occasion that, according to him, the doctors presented, as if it were from Thaddeus, a medical record of someone else, who presented comorbidities that the lawyer never had.

“At this meeting, they tried to convince my family that, from the chart in my hand, I had a pacemaker, I had serious arterial comorbidities and that I was very old. This chart was not mine, it belonged to a 75-year-old woman. I don’t have a pacemaker. The only thing I have is high blood pressure. I’ve always had it,” reported Andrade.

He also said that, in his medical record, the doctor included that the family had allowed him to go to palliative care, which, according to Andrade, is a “lie”.

“At the end, it says in the medical record that it is in the hands of the CPI and the Public Ministry of São Paulo, it [a médica] writes: ‘in contact with her daughter Maíra, she understands and agrees [com os cuidados paliativos]’. This is a lie. My family did not agree,” continued Andrade.

In a statement, Prevent stressed that it did not start palliative treatment in Andrade without the family’s authorization. And said the doctor made a suggestion to the family, not a determination.

“The patient’s medical record is definitive: a doctor suggested, given the patient’s worsening, the adoption of palliative care. She spoke with one of her daughters around noon on January 30th. However, he was not initiated, due to family disagreement, unlike what Mr. Tadeu said to the CPI. It should be emphasized: the doctor made a suggestion, not a determination,” said the company (see the full note of Prevent at the end of this article).

The lawyer continued with the report to the CPI. He said that the family threatened to go to court and resort to the press so that Prevent could keep him in the ICU. At this moment, he was moved and his voice was choked. He stated that if it were not for this attitude of the family, he would not be alive.

“My family did not agree at this meeting with the start of palliative care. If it rebels, it threatens to go to court to seek an injunction to prevent me from leaving the ICU and threatens to seek the media. At this point, Prevent withdraws and cancels the start of care palliative. In other words, in a few days, I would be dying. And today I am here”, completed Andrade.

What would happen in palliative care

The lawyer also described what, according to his account, the doctor explained to his daughter about what would go with him in palliative care. Prevent’s guidance was for the team not to try to revive him if he had a cardiac arrest.

“I would be given a morphine pump, and all my survival equipment in the ICU would be turned off. Even if I had a cardiac arrest, I would have a recommendation not to have a resuscitation,” said Andrade.

Andrade said that when he felt the first symptoms of Covid, at the end of December, he called Prevent Senior’s telemedicine service. According to Andrade, the consultation lasted about 10 minutes. He reported that he had a fever and pain in his body. The doctor who attended him said she would send medication to his house.

According to Andrade, a motorcycle courier brought him the “Covid kit”.

“It was sent by motorcycle courier. I started taking it. I had nothing to dispute. I was being guided by a doctor,” the lawyer told the CPI.

Andrade said that, five days after starting to take the medicines in the kit, his health got worse. That’s when he decided to go to a Prevent emergency room. There, it was diagnosed that Covid had given him a bacterial pneumonia, which was advanced. He was then intubated.

