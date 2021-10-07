CR7, Salary, Adaptation: Newspaper Lists Reasons Pogba Wants to Renew with United | english football

After coming to be considered near the end, the relationship between Pogba and Manchester United has strengthened and is close to being extended. This is what the newspaper “L’Équipe” points out on Thursday, in a report that details how the French midfielder came to see his stay at the club with good eyes for a number of reasons: from a good salary to adapting to Manchester, passing by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the daily, the hiring of the Portuguese star made it clear to Pogba that Manchester United is experiencing times of ambition once again and can be among the top clubs in Europe – which has not been achieved since the departure of Alex Ferguson, at the beginning of past decade.

The desire of the board to renew the 28-year-old player’s contract would also weigh in favor of Pogba’s permanence. The newspaper cites that the managers want to do everything to keep the Frenchman in Manchester, even with the desire of the athlete’s fatigue – led by businessman Mino Raiola – to make the midfielder the highest paid player in the history of the Premier League.

Pogba would be aware that their salaries would not easily fit into any payroll in the world. And, in this scenario, there would be few places to go. In addition to wanting a return to France now, where PSG could be an alternative, another team that could sign him has another focus now Real Madrid want to invest in the arrival of Mbappé.

“L’Équipe” stresses that, despite the rapidly changing market dynamics, Manchester United “has the cards in hand to renew with the French star”. And Pogba himself would have revealed to his family that he sees himself in Manchester for a long time. He has a contract with the club until the end of the current season.

