Craque Neto revolts the team’s player and ends up detonated: “TV Clown”

O great grandson loosened the verb against coach Tite, who called the midfielder Douglas Luiz, of Aston Villa, for the next games of the Brazilian South American Qualifiers. The decision was taken after the court of Casemiro.

In the opinion of the Band’s presenter, at least three players of the same position who play in Brazil deserved more to be called up than Douglas Luiz: Danilo, from Palmeiras; Willian Arão, from Flamengo; and Rodrigo Dourado, from Inter.

“Do you want Tite’s biggest shame in relation to the game against Venezuela? Summoned the player from Aston Villa. Does anyone know who plays for Aston Villa? Does anyone in that country know where in the Premier League Aston Villa is?”, criticized the former player, at Os Donos da Bola, this Wednesday (6).

The famous also completed: “How can you not summon Danilo [do Palmeiras]? Willian Aaron is playing a lot. He called Douglas Luiz. He plays for Aston Villa. Do you know the defensive midfielders of Palmeiras, Flamengo, Inter? Look at Rodrigo Dourado what’s playing. Not summoning Danilo is heresy, it’s a shame”.

Douglas Luiz, however, did not like Neto’s criticisms and called him a “television clown” on his Twitter profile.

Yesterday (5), Neto also decided to comment on the worldwide fall of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The famous revealed a theory for the whole situation.

The former player said that the fall, which took place last Monday (4), was a “arrangement” to show how people depend on these messaging networks and services, which in his opinion are “worse than drugs”.

“Let me just say something about WhatsApp, this thing. What else stopped there? Instagram, Facebook. Let me tell you: this is a setup by the guys. Did you not notice? Didn’t they see that it’s a setup to see how much we are dependent on it?,” he stated.

The presenter also stated: “This is worse than drugs, worse than cocaine, worse than crack, worse than drinking, worse than anything. Didn’t you realize that the world spoke of it? ‘Ah, but the guy lost R$ 6 billion. Do you know how much he will gain with what we are using now? BRL 200 billion. This is all to deceive us. It’s my point of view, somewhat conservative”.