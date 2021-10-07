Criminal stumbles, loses sandals, is bitten by a dog and gives up on assault in Fortaleza; video | Ceará

The security camera of a commercial establishment recorded an attempted robbery that ended in an unusual way in Bairro Mondubim, in Fortaleza, this Tuesday afternoon (5). When trying to approach the victims, the criminal stumbles, loses his slipper, is bitten by a dog and gives up on the crime.

The images show the moment when two young women were talking, sitting on a sidewalk on Avenida Prefeito Evandro Ayres de Moura, in the company of a dog and a cat, when two men arrive on a motorcycle and the passenger jumps out of the vehicle to try to assault the women.

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informs that the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) investigates, through the 8th Police District, the attempted robbery.

When getting off the bike, the suspect’s slipper halter breaks, causing him to lose his balance and trip on the sidewalk. With that, his slipper comes off his foot. The man goes towards the victims, tries to get a cell phone from one of the girls and has his shin bitten by the dog.

At that moment, one of the victims runs out of the place, the man gives up the robbery, picks up the lost shoes, adjusts his halter and runs away on a motorcycle with his partner without taking anything.

According to a merchant, whose identity will be preserved, the region is quite dangerous. “Until today, my store was the only one on the Avenue that was not robbed. Every day I ask for God’s protection, because they’ve already robbed everything in the grocery store and warehouse,” said the shopkeeper.

The SSPDS informs that the ostensive policing in the territory in question is carried out with teams from the 21st Battalion of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE), with the support of vehicles, motorcycles and military police from the Police Command of Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio) .

The agency reinforces the need to register the Police Report (BO) in any unit of the PC-CE, or through the Electronic Police Station (Deletron), at any time and in any municipality.

