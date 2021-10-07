Cristiano Ronaldo makes Manchester United ‘win’ R$4 billion in 60 days | International

Disclosure Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a true gold mine for Manchester United. Less than 60 days after returning to the traditional Premier League team, the Portuguese already brings many benefits on and off the field to the English.

A study carried out by a British company, published by the Portuguese newspaper Record, shows that, since the day CR7 left Turin for Manchester, the global value of United has increased by 643 million euros, in other words, about R$ 4.1 billion .

With the presence of Cristiano, the Old Trafford team was worth around 3.5 billion euros, in other words, R$ 22.3 billion.

Obviously, the growth is not entirely due to Cristiano Ronaldo, as there are other reasons, such as the presence in the Champions League, the return of the public to the stadiums and the perspective of next season, without the limitations related to Covid-19.

On the other hand, the Glazer brothers, who inherited United from their father, tycoon Malcom Glazer, were quick to take advantage of the positive wave. They rushed to place 9.5 million shares on the market, now holding 69% of the capital, which represents, however, 95% of the decision-making power.

Remember that the two are hated by United fans, who want both to leave the club. However, despite having sold part of their shares, it is unlikely that they will relinquish their current position at Manchester United in the coming years.

According to The Sun newspaper the decision to sell shares is now related to the need to “get some quick cash” to invest in other projects, particularly in the NFL, the American Football League.

The entrepreneurs own a fortune of US$ 4.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine. The family’s money comes mainly from the real estate sector, but also from businesses in the food, packaging, healthcare, banking, natural gas, internet, stock and other sectors.