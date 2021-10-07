Cruise with an eye on Cano, from Vasco? Luxembourg belies speculation

Cano the top scorer of Vasco in Series B (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco) Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo said that the

cruise

he did not look for 33-year-old forward Germn Cano or any other player from the

Vasco da Gama

. In a video recorded and posted on her social networks, Luxa praised the center forward, but tried to deny speculation about the possible celestial interest in the Argentine athlete. The coach assured that the focus is now on the final stretch of

series B

.

“With respect to Cruzeiro, I come to the public to express my opinion based on a specific situation that has arisen. I’ve been at Cruzeiro for ten games, with responsibility, with important commitments, with a remote chance of accessing the First Division, but let’s fight for it. And the season hasn’t ended yet. And the news emerged that I’m hiring German Cano, that I got in touch, and Cruzeiro is trying to hire this athlete,” began the coach.

“He’s a great athlete, great player, great character, but the hiring of this athlete never crossed my mind or the mind of anyone at Cruzeiro. Whoever invented this story, put it to be discussed. So, out of respect for the fans of Vasco da Gama, hasn’t talked about anything at the moment with any Vasco athlete, especially German Cano,” concluded Luxa.

Cano is one of the highlights of Vasco in the Segunda Diviso. He is the team’s top scorer in the competition, with eight goals. The Rio de Janeiro club is in sixth place in Serie B, with 43 points, five behind Gois, fourth. Throughout the season, Cano participated in 41 games, with 16 goals scored and two assists.