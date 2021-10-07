Cryptos today: meme currency soars over 300%, MoneyGram adopts USDC and more news

SAO PAULO – Several cryptocurrencies follow the Bitcoin (BTC) movement carried out on Wednesday (6) and record strong gains this morning, with several assets advancing double digits and a handful of currencies appreciating between 20% and 40% while the main cryptoactive on the market drops from US$ 55,000 to US$ 54,000.

The rise of altcoins, as the cryptocurrencies that emerged after Bitcoin are called, is again led by Shiba Inu (SHIB), a digital currency that emerged from a meme as well as Dogecoin (DOGE) and has the dog with the same breed. name as official mascot.

The digital asset has accumulated an impressive 330% increase in just the last 7 days, in a surge that has already taken it close to its historic high of US$ 0.00003791 recorded on May 10th – at 7 am, the currency was traded at US$ 54,438.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

SHIB’s advance comes weeks after its listing on Coinbase, an American brokerage known for boosting the price of assets released for trading on its platform. This time, however, it is speculated that the rise would be linked to the activity of a mysterious investor who acquired 276 billion SHIB in three separate purchases.

The billion-dollar purchase did not affect the price immediately, but it would soon become very profitable: shortly after, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA), Elon Musk, published on Twitter a photo of a dog of the Shiba Inu breed, in what would be a “buy signal” readily attended to by the community and served as a catalyst for the price of the cryptocurrency.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $54,438 +7.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,578 +6.2% Cardano (ADA) $2.32 +8.9% Binance Coin (BNB) $445 +6.2% XRP (XRP) $1.08 +5.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$0.00003141 +42.3% Fantom (FTM) $1.86 +41.2% Arweave (AR) $60.95 +24.6% Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $71.89 +21.4% Bitcoin SV (BSV) $170.86 +21.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) $815.93 -9.3% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.04941518 -2.2% Decentralized Social (DESO) $133.67 -2.3% XDC Network (XDC) US$ 0.130733 -0.7% Flow (FLOW) US$ 19.21 -0.8%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 53.00 +5.37% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 72.43 +7.05% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 58.77 +2.21% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 19.25 +7.84% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.33 +2.58%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (7):

MoneyGram will use stablecoin USDC to settle transactions

Financial services company MoneyGram Internatioal, known for its international remittance service, will use stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to settle transactions in converting crypto to fiat money.

The new service, according to a statement released on Wednesday, will make it possible to convert cash in USDC and USDC into cash quickly and at low cost. Stablecoin, which normally uses the Ethereum network, known for its high rates, will run on Stellar’s network, which offers more agility and lower network rates.

“As cryptographic and digital currencies gain prominence, we are especially optimistic about the potential of stablecoins as a method to streamline international payments,” said MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes. MoneyGram will work with Circle, the issuer of the USDC, to settle the transactions, which will in turn be brokered by the United Texas Bank.

Remember that this is not the first time that MoneyGram works with cryptocurrencies to modernize its operation. Until early 2021, the company had an agreement with Ripple to lower shipping costs using the XRP token, until the contract was terminated due to the legal battle between the cryptoactive industry company and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC).

Interestingly, Stellar was founded by Jed McCaleb, who also helped create Ripple and holds one of the biggest fortunes in the world thanks to his XRP token reserves.

MoneyGram plans to launch the new USDC conversion service “in select markets” in the United States later this year, and in other countries in 2022.

Mining company Riot Blockchain triples production to $132 million

Riot Blockchain, a US listed company specializing in Bitcoin mining, nearly tripled its production in the last year to extract 2,457 BTC, valued at around US$132.6 million at today’s price.

The number implies an increase of exactly 246% compared to the same period last year, in growth driven by the performance of September, when mining accelerated four times year on year, with 406 BTC acquired in the month as rewards for block discoveries – in 2020, the same month registered only 91 BTC.

According to Riot, the record is due to the investment in a park composed of around 25,646 mining equipment, which totals 2.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of computational capacity. The expectation is to increase the number to 2.8 EH/s in November after the acquisition and deployment of more than 2,000 Antminer S19Js, manufactured by Chinese Bitmain.

Riot is headquartered in the United States and operates from two data centers in New York and Texas. Its operation has grown, supported by the migration of Bitcoin mining from China after local government impositions against the activity in May of this year. Since then, the US has become one of the world’s leading mining hubs thanks to one of the pools (sets of miners) that concentrate the most computing power in the global cryptocurrency validation network.

Ukraine postpones decision on cryptocurrency regulation

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, returned to Congress a bill that would define the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country. The agent asked for a revision of parts of the document and alignment with the interest of transforming the regulatory agency of the capital market into the only supervisor of this new market.

The original proposal, from June 2020, provided for the fragmented supervision of cryptocurrencies between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, which would only deal with assets classified as securities, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which would be responsible for the other cryptoactives .

Now, deputies should return to discussing the possibility of concentrating powers at the agency with a role similar to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). If the change is accepted, individual cryptocurrency brokers and traders will have to request a license from the agency to act within the law.

Meanwhile, Zelensky asked the National Bank of Ukraine to run the official digital currency project, following the movement of several countries seeking to digitize the economy to offer a state counterpoint to cryptocurrencies. The digital asset has no release forecast yet.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related