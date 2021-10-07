Curitiba City Hall makes rules more flexible and releases games with up to 50% of stadium capacity | soccer

The City Hall of Curitiba released events with up to 50% of stadium capacity . With this decision, Athletico and Coritiba can receive 20 thousand fans, since Arena da Baixada and Couto Pereira currently have capacity for just over 40 thousand people.

According to the website of the Football Federation of Paraná (FPF), Baixada has a total capacity of 42,372 and could receive up to 21,186. And Couto has a capacity of 40,502, being able to receive 20,251.

Until then, clubs could play games with up to 5,000 fans. Coritiba has already opened Couto in two games, with 1,391 payers against Guarani and 830 payers against Confiança. Coxa was negotiating with City Hall to try to release 10,000 people.

With the decision, Coritiba can already have up to 20,251 fans in the game against Cruzeiro, at 21:30, on Friday, for Série B.

Coritiba has already disclosed the ticket prices. Social will cost R$200 (half for R$100). At the Mauá Chair, R$ 160 (half for R$ 80). And in the stands, R$100 (half for R$50).

Athletico, on the other hand, confirmed that it will release the fans with the flexibility. Just this week, the Council voted against the presence of the public and that decision was reversed.

President Mario Celso Petraglia claimed that he would only accept if all the partners behaved, in addition to the high cost of opening the Baixada, close to R$ 200 thousand. Today, Athletico has less than 15 thousand members. With the flexibility announced by the City Hall, everyone can attend the stadium.

Check out the excerpt from the note from the City Hall