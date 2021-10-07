CVC reports that some of its systems remain down after cyber attack; important steps remain to resume

(Roberto Tamer / Disclosure)

CVC Brasil (CVCB3) informed in a statement this Thursday morning (7) that it continues working to limit the damage caused and re-establish the full functioning of the technology environment after the ransomware attack suffered in its technology environment last Saturday (2nd). ).

The travel operator informs that some of its systems remain interrupted, adversely affecting its

operations and there are still important steps to resume the operation.

“The company, together with advisors specialized in technology and information security, has been working diligently to mitigate the effects caused. All efforts have been made, and CVC Corp is committed to investigating the extent of the incident, limiting the damage caused and re-establishing the full functioning of the technology environment”, he said.

Ransomware attacks, of the type suffered by the company, are characterized by the hijacking of data for extortion. This modality has become increasingly common.

The company highlighted that it will keep the market informed of any relevant information related to

to this event.

