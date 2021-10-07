day has missing underwear and James’ bizarre doubt

The farmer’s proof is coming, and the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) are already looking forward to it! The almighty hat was the talk of the house, and there are participants who are already making plans for when to become the “boss” of the farm. The dispute will be between Dayane Mello, Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades, but the other pedestrians will have a special participation in the race.

Bil, in turn, is concerned with another issue… He lost his underwear! Who will be responsible for the disappearance of the underwear?

Speaking of which, Tiago asked an unusual question this afternoon. The countryman seems not to be very familiar with the animals of the Brazilian fauna and asked if an animal, famous for walking through the African savannas, exists in Brazil… How so?

See all this and what else happened today in the rural reality:

Keeping an eye on the farmer’s hat…

Rico Melquiades is already thinking about tonight’s farmer’s test. The comedian, who is in the hot seat alongside Dayane Mello, Erika Schneider and Tiago Piquilo, woke up focused on winning the race and getting rid of the spotlight after a tense night on the rural reality show.

“I need to work to win this farmer. With this farmer I guarantee a month here,” Rico declared, in conversation with Marina Ferrari.

The pawn is also already calculating the distribution of tasks he will do if he receives the hat and has assured that Tati is in his sights. “I like Tati. […] But if I have to put it in the garden, I’ll do it. I’m not afraid of her, I’m not afraid of her ‘mouth’. If I catch the farmer, I’ll put her to work,” he said.

Gui and Aline didn’t like the speeches of some colleagues

Gui Araujo and Aline Mineiro criticized the posture of some participants in the formation of the garden, during a conversation in the pool.

“People are very judgmental, ‘you can’t keep saying you’re not afraid to go to the countryside’. Man, my fear is dying. I’m not afraid at all to go to the countryside, if I have to go out, my life is good there out,” said the farmer of the week.

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo criticizes the attitude of participants in the reality show Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Valentina praised Lary’s breasts

Lary Bottino, Valentina Francavilla, Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari were sunbathing in the early afternoon, when Valentina praised a specific part of Lary’s body.

“Lary, your breast is beautiful. Is it silicone or is it natural?”, asked the Italian, who was surprised to hear Lary say that the breasts are silicone. In the chat, the influencer also explained why they seem natural.

The Farm 2021: Lary Feels Rico Will Win Farmer’s Trial Image: Playback/Playplus

Where are the boy’s underwear?

Bil told MC Gui that some of his underwear have disappeared since he came to reality. With the remaining underwear in his lap after washing them, the pawn complained that he arrived at the square with ten pieces and now has only six. When asked by colleagues about what happened to the underwear, Bil said he doesn’t know where they ended up.

They are using it. I do not know. Bil Araújo

Lary learned of the disappearance and suggested that the boy walk without underwear around the house. Could it be that Carol Peixinho, from “No Limite”, passed by Feitola?

The Farm 2021: Bil says his underwear are gone Image: Playback/Playplus

Rico disapproved the votes of Day and Aline

Rico Melquiades, Erika Schneider and Victor Pecoraro commented on the formation of the third farm, which took place last night. Erika went to the hot seat with seven votes. In the conversation, Rico questioned the alliance with the people.

I respect her vote, but if she doesn’t have the guts to save us, we’re not allies here. […] I think it’s a stupid position for her. […] Day soap was bad, too. […] Either we are an ally or we are not.

The Farm 2021: Rico criticizes Day and Aline’s game Image: Playback/Playplus

Gui Araujo is facing difficulties in confinement

Gui Araujo told Lary Bottino that he is struggling to stay in the game. Visibly dejected, the farmer of the week commented on spending his birthday inside the reality show and said he wanted his freedom back.

Even the birthday here is going to be tough. […] I want my freedom back. Dating, getting married, having children.

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo unburdens himself with Lary Bottino Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Who will be the next farmer?

Lary Bottino is betting on Rico Melquiades: “Wow, he’s going to make a fuss! […] It’s going to be too funny,” said the girl.

According to the poll, the comedian is also the favorite of UOL readers to wear the hat, with 38.97% of the votes.

Give your opinion, vote! Who should win the race: Rico Melquiades, Dayane Mello or Erika Schneider?

The poll exclusively measures the preference of readers of the UOL. It has no scientific sampling value and also does not interfere with the progress of the program.

Tiago doesn’t know the Brazilian fauna well

Tiago Piquilo, MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Erasmo Viana were outside enjoying the landscape. They talked about the types of animals that should inhabit the place and took the opportunity to clarify doubts about some wild species, when the countryman asked an unusual question.

Is there a lion here in Brazil, in the middle of the forest? James Piquilo

MC Gui promptly replied that we do have lions in the state of Amazonas, but Erasmo quickly corrected him.

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians Talk About Wildlife Image: Playback/Playplus

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 3 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 3 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Erika receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat Play/PlayPlus 3 / 3 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV