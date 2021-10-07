Dayane, Erika and Tiago form the third Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Dayane Mello, Erika Schneider and Tiago Piquilo form the third Roça of The Farm 13. Rico Melquiades won the Farmer’s Test, this Wednesday (6), and returns to the headquarters with the most coveted hat of the season.

Last Tuesday night (5), Erika Schneider – the most voted – vetoed Tiago Piquilo from participating in the Farmer’s Test. Therefore, the singer was already confirmed in Roça.

With an unprecedented format for the season, Adriane Galisteu explained the rules of the challenge to pedestrians.

With each round, a personality trait was revealed.

Dayane, Erika, and Rico’s goal was to point out who from thirst best fit each sentence.

Next, the headquarters’ pawns had to vote for one of the three chosen.

In the Evidence Arena, the competitor who had the photo of the pawn most voted for by his colleagues would win one point.

In the end, whoever had the most points after four rounds would be the new Farmer.

Result

Rico Melquiades proved to be a good observer. The pawn won the Farmer’s Test and escaped from Roça.

follow up Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera, and on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.