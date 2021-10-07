Shinobu Kocho is one of the great Hashiras and one of the main characters in the history of Demon Slayer, and a fan decided to honor her by imagining the character in 9 different anime art styles.

Shinobu Kocho is a Demon Slayer and the current Pillar of Insects. Being the younger sister of the former Pillar of Flowers, Kanae Kocho, and the adoptive older sister of Kanao Tsuyuri. She is an extremely charismatic character and who soon gained the favor of the public, so it is natural that countless tributes to her appear on the internet all the time, whether they are fan art or cosplay.

The art is courtesy of u/abelvera who decided to share in his reddit account the character’s reimagination in 9 different anime universes. His work was simply impressive and you can check it out below:

Demon Slayer fan imagined what Shinobu would be like in 9 different anime styles

It’s really amazing, isn’t it?

About Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba, is a Japanese series of shōnen manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge.

The manga has been serialized since February 2016 in the weekly magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, and has been compiled, so far, in 17 tankōbon volumes by the publisher Shueisha.

A 26-episode anime adaptation of the series, produced by the studio ufotable, premiered in April 2019 and quickly became the most popular anime of the year, and can be watched in its entirety on Crunchyroll. The manga by Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba is published in Brazil by Panini.

