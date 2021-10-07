Despite harassment by Real Madrid, Mbappé’s mother surprises and talks about possible renewal with PSG: ‘We are talking’

the attacker’s mother Kylian Mbappé, Fayza Lamari, spoke this Wednesday about the chances of her son renewing his contract with the Paris Saint-Germain.

Responsible for the career of the young French striker, Fayza revealed that there are talks with PSG in the direction of a possible expansion of the link, despite recent news saying otherwise.

“We are discussing with PSG about a renovation and things are going well. I even spoke with Leonardo yesterday (Monday) at night,” the star’s mother told the newspaper le Parisien.

“Are we going to reach an agreement? One thing is certain: he will give everything to the end to win the Champions League,” he continued.

“Kylian needs to be satisfied. If he is unhappy he can even say that he will stop playing. And he tells us that often. With him everything can change from one day to the next,” he added.

Recently, Mbappé sparked controversy by publicly declaring that he actually wanted to leave PSG in the last window.

In the days prior to closing the window, the Real Madrid made several official proposals for the athlete, but the French club refused them all.

The ace’s link with the team led by Mauricio Pochettino lasts until June 2022, which means that Mbappé can sign a pre-contract with another team as of January 2022.

Real president Florentino Pérez said he plans to resume talks for the player in the next transfer window.

Until then, the forward continues playing normally for PSG, alongside Neymar and Messi.

At the Parisian club since 2017/18, Mbappé has four goals in 11 games this season.

Mbappé during the game between PSG and Rennes, for Ligue 1 EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Still wavering, PSG seeks the unprecedented title of the Champions League.