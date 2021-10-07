Despite stumbling: Atlético-MG reaches 50 points in 23 games at the Brazilian Nationals; brand is title sign | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG was only in the draw against Chapecoense away from home, this Wednesday. But he reached 50 points in the Brazilian Championship, and even increased his lead in the lead to 11 points (Flamengo and Palmeiras tripped). Achieving such a score with 23 games was synonymous with a title in past editions of running points.

Reaching 50 points at this point in the tournament is a feat that only six other clubs have had a 20-player Serie A history (since 2006). And, to cheer up the Atlético fan, 100% of these teams were champions (see table below).

Who reached 50 points in 23 rounds:

2007: São Paulo – 50 (finished champion)

2012: Fluminense – 50 (champion)

2013: Cruise – 50 (champion)

2015: Corinthians – 50 (champion)

2017: Corinthians – 50 (champion)

2019: Flamengo – 52 (champion)

If they beat Chape, Galo would reach 52 points in 23 games, “mirroring” the trajectory of the overwhelming Flamengo de Jorge Jesus, who finished 2019 champion with 90 points.

The Voice of the Fans – Markin: “This tie is inadmissible”

The victory against Índio Condá did not come because of some factors, such as lack of defense, heavy field with rain, bad performances by key players in the team. But it could have been worse, as Galo pulled the tie 2-2. Flamengo beat Bragantino, and suffered the tie. The scenario of Palmeiras was one of more losses, taking the turn to América-MG.

Coach Cuca helps Atlético reach historic milestones. Never in the competition did Galo reach the 50th point so fast. The best previous performance was in 2012 (with Cuca in charge), when Alvinegro took 24 games to surpass 50 points. In 2015 (another year in which he ended up runner-up), there were 27 matches to the mark.

Speaking of 2012, it was precisely at the turn of the 22nd to the 23rd that Atlético lost the lead to Fluminense and couldn’t reach it anymore, postponing the long-awaited bi-championship of Brasileirão and feeding a fast that, if not broken in December , will complete 50 years.

