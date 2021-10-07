Detectives claim to have identified the Zodiac Killer serial killer

A group of volunteer detectives, made up of investigative experts, claims to have identified the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized San Francisco, California (USA) in the late 1960s and became one of the most notorious criminals in the world. His name would be Gary Francis Poste, who reportedly died in 2018.

The homicides in question, according to the evidence gathered, would have started two years earlier than what was known until then. So far, the FBI has not commented on the matter, but the case remains open after more than five decades. The local police, however, deny the murderer’s connection with the case pointed out by the parallel investigation.

More than 40 former police officers, private investigators, federal agents and forensic experts, who call themselves “Case Breakers” (something like ‘case solvers’ in free Portuguese), claim that the man had the same pattern of scars and wrinkles in the tests that a draft of the police in the 1960s. The information is from the Californian newspaper San Francisco Gate and the American channel Fox News.

The Zodiac Killer’s identity was never revealed, but several potential suspects were investigated over the years. The evidence used by the group includes photos found in the darkroom assigned to the criminal, as well as forensic clues.

Gary Poste’s image was released by the group “Case Breakers”, which claims the man was the Zodiac Killer Image: Reproduction/The Case Breakers

The assassin sent a series of letters to the press up to the year 1974, with cryptograms that were not fully deciphered. Investigators say that if the letters of Poste’s full name are removed from one of the letters, it reveals a hidden message. They did not detail the content or which of the letters was used in the action — so far, only two cryptograms had been deciphered, the most recent being a present in a letter addressed to an editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, whose solution was endorsed by the FBI.

The group also believes it has found evidence of a new murder, which took place in 1966, two years before the first death linked to the serial killer. The victim is said to have been Cheri Jo Bates, reported missing by her father and found in an alley at the county college library with 42 knife wounds to her body.

Now the team is pressuring local police to compare a DNA sample from Poste with those stored since they were collected at the 1966 crime scene. of houses for decades.

To Fox News, however, the Riverside Police Department told the murder of Cheri Jo Bates is not related to the Zodiac Killer.

In his letters and figures, the killer claimed to have killed 37 victims. Of the four materials written in cryptograms, two remain unsolved today, known as Z13 and Z32. The first was deciphered in 1969, while the second in 2020. That same year, the FBI said investigations were still ongoing, more than 50 years after the first crime attributed to the Zodiac Killer.