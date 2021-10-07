Digital Government Law enters into force with the National Public Services Base; see what changes

Law 14.129/2021, which was published on March 30, 2021 in the Official Gazette of the Union, enters into force today in all municipalities in Brazil and with it several rules are applied to public services. The first is the digitization of all printed documents and the creation of a single identity to facilitate the population’s access to these services. Thus, Brazilians will be able to use this document to access the National Public Services Base, a free portal that will allow the monitoring of requests and even the offer of public services.

Luis Felipe Monteiro, Secretary of Digital Government at the Ministry of Economy, gave some examples of documents and services that can be requested and monitored through the National Public Services Base: The most important thing is for Brazilians to be able to have services – such as emergency aid, unemployment insurance, work and traffic cards, and PIX, for example – in the palm of their hands, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.