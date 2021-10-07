Doctor tells fraud of covid kit and order to take off mask







Walter Correa de Souza Neto Photo: Pedro França / Senate Agency

The doctor Walter Correa de Souza Neto reported a series of episodes of alleged fraud, encouragement of early treatment and lack of autonomy of health professionals in Prevent Senior. The company is targeted by Covid’s CPI for allegedly experimenting with drugs without proven efficacy in patients who are victims of the new coronavirus.

The doctor left Prevent and was one of the professionals who delivered a file to the CPI denouncing the case. In testimony to the commission this Thursday, 7, he reported that he had been pressured to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to covid patients.

“I didn’t do this outside of Prevent, but at Prevent, I actually did it and told and warned patients that there was no evidence,” said the doctor. “This thing that was mentioned that patients ‘no one dies, no one intubates’, that was already very clear, we knew it was fraud.”

Doctor reports that he was forced to remove the mask

According to Walter Correa de Souza Neto, the lack of autonomy of professionals at Prevent Senior was such that they did not have autonomy even to protect their own lives. He said that, on one occasion, at the beginning of the pandemic, it was forced to remove the mask so as not to frighten patients.

According to the doctor, the order came from Dr. Paola, the same one who had said “prescribe chloroquine to anyone who sneezes. He sneezed, give him chloroquine”, in an exchange of messages presented to the CPI by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) at the meeting of Wednesday 6.

The health professional also revealed a “hostile environment” in the hospitals of the health plan. “We lived in such an environment where everyone was very afraid to go against any orientation.”









I was forced not to wear a mask, says a former Prevent physician:

Prevent sought to reduce costs

Walter Correa de Souza Neto also stated that Prevent Senior’s quest to reduce costs in treating patients predates the coronavirus pandemic. The professional also said that the company restricted medical autonomy and restricted examinations.

“It was basically a cost-oriented model, not the well-being that the patient needed. Some situations are not unique to the pandemic. These are things that happen at Prevent chronically and are embedded in the company’s culture. number of doctors, often involved with the direction, which ends up inducing other doctors to make mistakes. Due to the imposition of not having medical autonomy, not being able to order a certain exam. Sometimes, you had to negotiate with who was your superior to do a certain thing and that was not authorized. Sometimes, the patient progressed seriously to death. This was an old policy of the company”.

omission of deaths

The former Prevent Senior employee said the reason for the death of Anthony Wong was in fact omitted. According to the doctor, it would be bad for company policy. let everyone know that Wong — a pediatrician and toxicologist noted for advocating ‘early treatment’ — died of covid-19. The witness, who worked at the company for 7 years, denied having had access to the victim’s medical record illegally.

In response to Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), physician Walter Correa de Souza Neto said that he does not know the reason for not being covid-19 on the death certificate of Regina Hang. She was the entrepreneur’s mother Luciano Hang and was admitted to the Sancta Maggiore hospital, belonging to the Prevent Senior network.

Bolsonaro’s statements may have influenced patients

Asked again by Renan Calheiros if the statements of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, about the call ‘covid kit’ they may have influenced patients, physician Walter Correa de Souza Neto said yes. Previously, Renan has shown videos in which Bolsonaro encourages the use of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

“It can mislead people. It is misinformation that can make people stop taking other measures. Believing that there is an effective initial treatment, they can stop protecting themselves, avoiding vaccines and other conditions that can end up leading the person to death,” said the doctor.

* With information from the Senate Agency