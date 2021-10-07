Doctor who denounced Prevent asked to take chloroquine – 10/06/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Prevent Senior will present to the Regional Council of Medicine of SP (Cremesp), in addition to prescriptions and prescriptions, WhatsApp messages from doctors who accuse it of irregularities in the treatment of patients with Covid-19. The company tries to prove that they were not pressured to guide patients to use the so-called “Covid kit”, a package of medicines without proven efficacy against the disease.

CAN I?

In April 2020, the doctor Andressa Joppert, for example, sent messages to another professional, Daniela Cabral, saying that she had dyspnea and that she would undergo a test to find out if she had Covid-19. “Can I take the chloroquine?” she asked her colleague. “They said that now you have to release it”, he continued. Daniela exercised management functions at the company.

REVENUE

RECIPE 2

“They were required to prescribe not just for the operator’s general patients, but also for themselves and family members,” she says.

FAMOUS ON NETWORKS