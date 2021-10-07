Doctor who denounced Prevent asked to take chloroquine – 10/06/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Prevent Senior will present to the Regional Council of Medicine of SP (Cremesp), in addition to prescriptions and prescriptions, WhatsApp messages from doctors who accuse it of irregularities in the treatment of patients with Covid-19. The company tries to prove that they were not pressured to guide patients to use the so-called “Covid kit”, a package of medicines without proven efficacy against the disease.
CAN I?
In April 2020, the doctor Andressa Joppert, for example, sent messages to another professional, Daniela Cabral, saying that she had dyspnea and that she would undergo a test to find out if she had Covid-19. “Can I take the chloroquine?” she asked her colleague. “They said that now you have to release it”, he continued. Daniela exercised management functions at the company.
REVENUE
RECIPE 2
“They were required to prescribe not just for the operator’s general patients, but also for themselves and family members,” she says.
FAMOUS ON NETWORKS
with LÍGIA MOSQUE, VICTORIA AZEVEDO and BIANKA VIEIRA
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet