Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

During surgery, doctors found a piece of cement 10.1 centimeters long and 0.2 centimeters in diameter piercing the heart and lung of a 56-year-old patient. The unusual case was reported in The New England Journal of Medicine by bachelor of medicine Gabe Weininger and postdoctoral doctor in medicine John A. Elefteriades, both from the Yale School of Medicine.

The man was admitted to hospital after experiencing severe chest pain and having difficulty breathing. The object, however, was only located on the operating table, with the patient’s chest open. In addition to the perforations, the cement had already become an embolism, obstructing the passage of blood in blood vessels.

“One week before admission to the hospital, the man had undergone an L5 kyphoplasty (a method of repositioning bones after a fracture or a chronic injury such as osteoporosis) in which medical bone cement was used,” the doctors said in the text published. “The cement can leak into the venous system, harden and embolize,” they added.

After doctors were able to remove the object from the patient’s chest, his heart was repaired. The cement had also perforated the right cardiac atrium and crossed the pericardium, in addition to having perforated the right lung.

