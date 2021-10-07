Doctors find piece of cement in a man’s heart during surgery | Unusual World

Reproduction / The New England Journal of Medicine Doctors find cement in a man’s heart

During surgery, doctors found a piece of cement 10.1 centimeters long and 0.2 centimeters in diameter piercing the heart and lungs of a 56-year-old man. The case was published in The New England Journal of Medicine

, by the bachelor of medicine Gabe Weininger and the post-doctor of medicine John A. Elefteriades, both from the Yale School of Medicine, last Saturday (2).

The patient came to the hospital after feeling severe pain in the chest and having difficulty breathing, and doctors came across an unusual object on the operating table. In addition to the perforations, the cement had already become an embolism, obstructing the passage of blood in blood vessels.

“One week before entering the hospital, the man had undergone an L5 kyphoplasty (a method of repositioning bones after a fracture or a chronic injury such as osteoporosis) in which medical bone cement was used”, explained the doctors in the text . “The cement can leak into the venous system, harden and embolize,” they added, saying that was what happened to the patient.

After professionals removed the object from inside the man’s body, his heart was repaired. The cement already perforated the right cardiac atrium and crossed the pericardium, in addition to having perforated the right lung.

The patient had no postoperative complications and “was almost recovered” one month after the procedure.