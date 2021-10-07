Doctors must choose which patient will be treated in Alaska; state lives collapse in health | Coronavirus

The state of Alaska became the epicenter of Covid-19 in the United States. The collapse in the healthcare system is so great that doctors have to choose which patients will be treated according to the best chances of survival.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Alaska has faced a lack of equipment in hospitals, where patients are being treated in corridors and there is emergency rationing.

At the state’s largest hospital, Providence Medical Center, where professionals are deciding who will be treated, two patients needed continuous hemodialysis, but there was only one machine available. Doctors put one of them on the equipment, but then switched and put on the other. The first patient ended up not resisting and died as a result of Covid-19.

Due to the collapse, GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked for help from doctors in other parts of the country.

Last week, Alaska reported 125 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population. This was the highest rate among US states and four times the national average. Regarding deaths, the state had 0.37 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, below the national average of 0.54.

The population of Alaska did not adhere 100% to the vaccine and currently, only 58% of people have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 51% have completed their vaccination course, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The population also has a large resistance to the use of masks of protection against the coronavirus.

