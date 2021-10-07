Dr. Jairo · Can excessive alcohol consumption increase the risk of any disease?

“Doctor, can alcohol increase the risk of some kind of illness besides mental health issues?”

That’s a very good question. We know that, in addition to the impacts on behavior and mental health, especially for people who drink a lot and in a harmful way, too much alcohol can also harm the body.

People who consume alcoholic beverages excessively may have problems with, for example, the mucosa of the esophagus and stomach and have a greater impact on the liver, since he has to work a lot harder to metabolize alcohol. It is also known that excessive drinking can harm the heart and facilitate the appearance of various types of cancer.

That is why, It is always worth emphasizing the importance of responsible drinking. , safely and avoid harmful and excessive consumption, which is harmful to both physical and mental health.

Check out:

What is moderate consumption?

In Brazil, there is no concept of standard dose, but a standard portion, for the purpose of nutritional labeling accepted by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), is 10 grams of pure alcohol (which can be in a 330 ml beer can, in a 100 ml wine glass or even in a 30 ml dose of distillate).