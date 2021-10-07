Dubai Emir Spyed on Phones of Wife and Lawyers, Says British Justice | World

The emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum, authorized the phone spying of his wife Princess Haya of Jordan, and those of their British lawyers, pointed to the High Court of London on Wednesday (6), where the two dispute custody of their children.

The 72-year-old emir gave his “implicit authorization” for the cell phone of his sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, to be hacked with the Pegasus spy program, which was discovered in August 2020, the court said.

He also authorized the phone calls of his 47-year-old wife’s lawyers, personal assistant and two security personnel, against whom he has been carrying out a “campaign of fear and intimidation,” the court added.

Once installed, Pegasus can track a person’s location, read their messages and emails, listen to calls, record live activity, and access apps, photos, and operate the camera and microphone remotely.

It is not proven that the espionage is related to the legal battle waged in the UK against his wife to obtain the return of their two children, a girl and a boy, Al Jalila, 13, and Zayed, 9, to Dubai. , a “very significant” volume of 265 megabytes of data was extracted from Princess Haya’s device.

While the surveillance was “no doubt carried out by the father’s servants or agents”, the emir of Dubai “is willing to use the arm of the state to obtain what he deems fair,” Judge Andrew McFarlane said on Wednesday.

“He harassed and intimidated his mother before and after she left for England,” he emphasized, and “he is ready to tolerate illegal actions by those acting on his behalf in the UK.”