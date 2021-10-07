Duda Reis vents on social media and accuses the newspaper of sexism

Model and influencer Duda Reis did not like to see her name linked to funk player Nego do Borel, with whom he lived a troubled relationship, in an article published by the newspaper The state of Sao Paulo. The publication echoed the announcement of the famous woman, who said she would create an NGO (non-governmental organization) against domestic violence.

The report produced by Estadão has the following headline: “Ex-girlfriend of Nego do Borel wants to create an NGO to combat domestic violence”. Revolted, the influencer went to social networks to vent. She accused the newspaper of machismo and reinforced that she has her own work so that she doesn’t need to be recognized only as the ex-wife of a famous man.

“I would even repost Estadão, but you were extremely sexist in your headlines, linking me to the man who attacked me. I would like to say that I have a name, a profession and I would like to regret the fact that a large part of society still only recognizes a woman for the ‘role she represents or played in a man’s life’. have a good time“, wrote the famous in the publication of the newspaper.

In the comments on the newspaper’s post, many followers and fans of Duda Reis agreed with the influencer and criticized Estadão’s position. “What’s the need to hook her up to the guy?“, asked an internet user. “She is not only an ex of Nego do Borel, I could have stated that she is an influencer, eh Estadão?” criticized another.

The Estadão report dealt with the series of stories on Instagram that Duda Reis published this Monday (4th). At the time, the influencer answered a question asked by an internet user about the intention of creating an NGO. “This was a secret, but it’s about to happen. we are riding [a ONG] and organizing everything just right and I believe it will be a very special project“, he said.

“As I want it to be forever, we are structuring everything. I think haste is the enemy of perfection, and I want everything to be impeccable”, said the influencer. Duda also detailed what he intends to do against domestic violence. “It will be an NGO in favor of women, where they will be able to receive help and legal assistance in situations of violence. I am excited!”, he wrote.

remember

Nego do Borel and Duda Reis started dating in February 2019. The first breakup came in December of the same year. At the time, neither of them talked about it. In April 2020, Nego and Duda announced the reconciliation. The news did not please everyone. Duda’s parents, for example, made controversial statements on social media and proved to be against their daughter’s relationship with the singer.

In June 2020, the singer asked Duda to be engaged. In December of the same year, they announced that they were done. After the end of the relationship, Duda stated that she was beaten by Nego do Borel and accused the singer of drugging her and raping her. In early 2021, she gave an interview to Fantástico, from TV Globo, and spoke about her more than two years of abusive relationship.