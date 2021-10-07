EA gives up millionaire contract, and football game should no longer be FIFA – 10/07/2021

Electronic game developer Electronic Arts (EA) will not renew its million-dollar licensing agreement with FIFA, which expires in 2022. That would change the traditional FIFA console and computer football game, first released in 1993, to change by name, as informed in a statement by the company on Thursday (7). Recently EA released the newest version of the game, FIFA 22, which may be the last one named like that.

EA Sports, EA’s sports gaming arm and which has strong licensed brands such as the NFL (American Football League), the NBA (Basketball) and Formula 1, will maintain major contracts with football leagues such as the Premier League (England), Bundesliga (Germany) and La Liga (Spain), in addition to agreements with Uefa and Conmebol to have exclusivity in the Champions League and Libertadores brand. The contract with La Liga, for example, was renewed until 2030 and recently extended with the Bundesliga and Uefa.

With these contracts, EA understands, according to the column, that having the FIFA brand is no longer essential for the game to have the seal of official football simulator — its main competitor in the segment is eFootball, the former PES (Pro Evolution Soccer). ), which was renamed in 2021 by Konami.

There is also the financial issue. According to NYT journalist Tariq Panja, EA annually pays FIFA more than US$ 100 million (R$ 548 million), which would be the main commercial revenue of the international federation today — information confirmed by the column. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic would explain EA’s desire to save this amount, which would be a blow to the accounts of the entity that commands football.

It’s early for what the new name of the game would be. In the NFL, for example, EA Sports licenses the name of former league coach John Madden. Could it be possible to do that with football, with a sport icon naming the game?