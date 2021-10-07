EA Sports is considering closing agreement with FIFA and changing the name of its football game

Electronic Arts announced that it is studying the possibility of no longer associating its football game with FIFA. After Konami changes the name of the Pro Evolution Soccer series to eFootball, EA may follow the same path in the future, with no set date yet. If it occurs, the company made it clear that this would not impact its agreements with athletes, leagues and teams, such as with Conmebol, Italian Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League, among others.

“As we look to the future, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our global football games from EA Sports. This means that we are reviewing our name rights agreement with FIFA, something separate from all other official partnerships and licenses across the football world” says Cam Weber, Executive Vice President of EA Sports.

In the same statement, the company took the opportunity to announce a record with the launch of FIFA 22, which saw more than 9.1 million players join the game in just a few days. EA also highlighted being proud of the result it delivered to the public.

“The future of football is huge and bright. Our priority is to ensure that we have the opportunity to continue to deliver the best interactive football experiences in the world. Once again, thanks for the support and feedback on this year’s game. We are looking forward to creating the future of football with you,” added Weber.

Currently, EA pays about $100 million for licensing to the Swiss entity for the use of the name, which could also motivate the change.

Launched in 1993, the game hit the market as FIFA International Soccer. In 1994, it became FIFA Soccer. Only in 2006 did EA Sports decide that the name would be FIFA only, accompanied by the year in question.